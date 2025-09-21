Devotion to Our Lady of Peñafrancia endures in Naga City

For nearly three centuries, the devotion to Our Lady of Peñafrancia has endured in the Philippines, drawing millions of faithful each year to Naga City in the Bicol Region. Yet despite its scale and fervor, this uniquely Filipino expression of Marian devotion remains little known to much of the outside world.

The story traces back to 14th-century Paris and a nobleman-turned-pilgrim, Simon Vela, who heard a heavenly voice: “Simon, vela y no duermas! Stay awake and do not sleep! Go to Peña de Francia and search for my image.”

For five years, he searched, believing Peña de Francia to be in France. In truth, the sacred mountain lay in Salamanca, Spain. In 1434, Simon and his companions unearthed a hidden image of the Virgin Mary holding the Infant Jesus. Each was immediately healed of long-suffered ailments — miracles that made the site a destination for pilgrims.

The devotion flourished in Spain and reached the Philippines in the 17th century through Miguel Robles de Covarrubias, the sickly son of a Spanish official. He was healed through his faith in Our Lady of Peñafrancia, later became a priest in Naga, and built the first shrine in her honor — sparking a devotion that spread across the archipelago.

Today, the miraculous image is enshrined in the Basilica Minore in Naga City. Draped in an embroidered gold cape, crowned with crystal stars, and carrying the Infant Jesus, the image portrays her as the Queen of Heaven and Earth, echoing the vision from the Book of Revelation: “A woman clothed with the sun, with the moon under her feet, and a crown of twelve stars on her head.”

For Bicolanos, she is more than a symbol — she is Ina (Mother), a figure of comfort and intercession in hardship, calamity, and joy.

Faith in motion

Every September, devotion bursts into life during the Peñafrancia Festival, among the largest religious gatherings in Asia. The week opens with the Traslacion, transferring the image from the Basilica to Naga Cathedral. It culminates in a breathtaking fluvial procession along the Bicol River, where the image, illuminated on a pagoda boat, is followed by thousands of devotees chanting “Viva La Virgen!” For many, the journey to Naga is a pilgrimage of faith, sacrifice, and thanksgiving.

Though born in Europe, the devotion to Our Lady of Peñafrancia has found its deepest roots in the Philippines, where she reigns as the Patroness of Bicol and a powerful intercessor for millions. For devotees, her story is a living testament of faith that continues to inspire miracles, hope, and unity nearly 300 years on. Viva la Virgen!