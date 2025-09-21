Desert King set to return

The Mitsubishi Pajero, the SUV that once defined Mitsubishi’s off-road strength, is being lined up for a much-anticipated revival. Reports from Japan suggest that the automaker is preparing to relaunch the model by December 2026.

This comeback would mark the revival of one of Mitsubishi’s most recognized nameplates. First introduced in 1982, the Pajero became a symbol of rugged adventure and helped shape the popularity of four-wheel-drive vehicles not only in Japan but around the globe. Its legacy included multiple Dakar Rally wins and a loyal following across markets.

The SUV’s story took a different turn in recent years. Domestic sales ended in 2019 with the fourth-generation Pajero, followed by the closure of its dedicated production plant in 2021. At the time, the facility was repurposed, and many assumed the Pajero name was permanently retired.

But Mitsubishi has been slowly shifting back to its off-road roots. The revival of its Ralliart performance arm and participation in the Asia Cross Country Rally hinted at a broader strategy to rebuild its identity around SUVs and tough terrain. Spy shots of a large Mitsubishi prototype under heavy camouflage have fueled speculation that the Pajero is indeed part of this plan.

If the relaunch proceeds as reported, the all-new Pajero will likely be built in Thailand before being shipped to Japan. The move would give Mitsubishi a chance to leverage its strong heritage while navigating a market that has become more competitive and complicated. Global automakers, including Mitsubishi, continue to face rising tariffs, tighter regulations, and shifting consumer preferences.

The Mitsubishi Pajero carries a nameplate that still resonates with many, but expectations will be high. Its return could signal a new chapter for the brand.