Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Rat
Love: Your heart is more open today, ready to accept and forgive.
Health: If you are pregnant or planning to conceive, rest well and avoid exhaustion. It is good to use Rose Quartz for fertility energy and protection.
Career: A great day to start a new project with fresh energy and a fresh start.
Wealth: The day favors financial planning and buying supplies for business.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 1
Advice: Place a new money tree in the living room to invite a new cycle of prosperity.
Ox
Love: If you have been single for a long time, today brings the energy of connection.
Health: A good day to start a new wellness habit like walking or stretching.
Career: An offer you have long been waiting for will arrive.
Wealth: A good day to buy a lucky charm bracelet or a lucky wallet.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 7
Advice: Be careful of gossip and intrigue at work. Stay professional and avoid meddling in others’ conversations. Obsidian is an effective protection against envy.
Tiger
Love: You are ready to love again. Stop looking back.
Health: Avoid staying up late, especially with strong energy after Ghost Month.
Career: A good day to apply, pitch, or reconnect with an old client.
Wealth: Payment or refund may arrive, perfect for starting the week.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 5
Advice: Light a red candle while planning your goals to strengthen action energy.
Rabbit
Love: Start a new routine in your love life; online dating might click today.
Health: Refresh your room with citrus scent or essential oils.
Career: A new assignment will serve as a stepping stone to promotion.
Wealth: The day favors setting up a new income stream or investment.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 3
Advice: Place a silver coin bowl on your working table to attract sudden blessings.
Dragon
Love: A new beginning, new love, open your heart to new acquaintances.
Health: Drink warm ginger tea to cleanse the body’s energy.
Career: An opening you can grab is coming; don’t let others get ahead.
Wealth: There is a possibility of loan or financial request approval.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 6
Advice: Perform a cleansing ritual with incense or salt. Clean your surroundings at night to drive away bad luck and negative energy.
Snake
Love: Sometimes you don’t need closure, you just need a new door.
Health: Clean the altar, windows, and doors to allow fresh chi to enter.
Career: A job lead or client inquiry will revive your momentum.
Wealth: A good day to open a savings account or financial journal.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 2
Advice: Place a bowl of yellow rice grains in your room for continuous prosperity energy.
HORSE
Love: Love life may not be perfect, but you are now more whole to accept someone new.
Health: Start the week with a warm bath and positive affirmations.
Career: Good news about a new partnership is coming.
Wealth: If you are planning to start a business, begin drafting your plan now.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 9
Advice: Put an orange pouch in your bag to activate good vibes and business luck.
GOAT
Love: Starting today, focus first on your own healing; love will follow.
Health: A good day for a massage or body cleansing.
Career: Review your goals for this new phase, and direction will become clearer.
Wealth: A new offer related to creativity or passion will come.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 8
Advice: Place white quartz on your altar to clear remaining blockages to blessings.
MONKEY
Love: Someone you used to talk to will be more open to you now.
Health: Eat bananas, apples, or citrus fruits for a natural energy boost.
Career: A good day to visit old clients or reconnect with past contacts.
Wealth: You will save money today, keep it and don’t spend right away.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 4
Advice: Place a blue gemstone near your phone or laptop to bring good news in communication.
ROOSTER
Love: Being single is not a loss; it is rest while waiting for the right one.
Health: Take a cleansing bath with salt and essential oil.
Career: There is a chance now to resume a project that was stopped.
Wealth: Start a “one coin a day” savings challenge.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Gray
Number: 5
Advice: Put a gray pouch with salt under your desk to suppress procrastination energy.
DOG
Love: Someone is showing affection you ignore, but their feelings are real.
Health: Wear light-colored clothes for a lighter aura.
Career: If you have a business idea, write it down today and share it with a mentor.
Wealth: A new income or partnership will open today.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 3
Advice: Place a gold coin at your doorway to invite financial opportunity.
PIG
Love: Someone wants to be part of your day, let them enter your world.
Health: A good day to drink detox water with lemon.
Career: You may receive a “yes” from a client, boss, or partner.
Wealth: A good day to return investments or release a long-prepared business plan.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Pink or Red
Number: 6
Advice: Put a red charm in your wallet or purse to activate new financial blessings.