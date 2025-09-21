Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Rat

Love: Your heart is more open today, ready to accept and forgive.

Health: If you are pregnant or planning to conceive, rest well and avoid exhaustion. It is good to use Rose Quartz for fertility energy and protection.

Career: A great day to start a new project with fresh energy and a fresh start.

Wealth: The day favors financial planning and buying supplies for business.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 1

Advice: Place a new money tree in the living room to invite a new cycle of prosperity.