Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Friday (22 September 2025)
Rat

Love: Your heart is more open today, ready to accept and forgive.

Health: If you are pregnant or planning to conceive, rest well and avoid exhaustion. It is good to use Rose Quartz for fertility energy and protection.

Career: A great day to start a new project with fresh energy and a fresh start.

Wealth: The day favors financial planning and buying supplies for business.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 1

Advice: Place a new money tree in the living room to invite a new cycle of prosperity.

Ox

Love: If you have been single for a long time, today brings the energy of connection.

Health: A good day to start a new wellness habit like walking or stretching.

Career: An offer you have long been waiting for will arrive.

Wealth: A good day to buy a lucky charm bracelet or a lucky wallet.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 7

Advice: Be careful of gossip and intrigue at work. Stay professional and avoid meddling in others’ conversations. Obsidian is an effective protection against envy.

Tiger

Love: You are ready to love again. Stop looking back.

Health: Avoid staying up late, especially with strong energy after Ghost Month.

Career: A good day to apply, pitch, or reconnect with an old client.

Wealth: Payment or refund may arrive, perfect for starting the week.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 5

Advice: Light a red candle while planning your goals to strengthen action energy.

Rabbit

Love: Start a new routine in your love life; online dating might click today.

Health: Refresh your room with citrus scent or essential oils.

Career: A new assignment will serve as a stepping stone to promotion.

Wealth: The day favors setting up a new income stream or investment.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 3

Advice: Place a silver coin bowl on your working table to attract sudden blessings.

Dragon

Love: A new beginning, new love, open your heart to new acquaintances.

Health: Drink warm ginger tea to cleanse the body’s energy.

Career: An opening you can grab is coming; don’t let others get ahead.

Wealth: There is a possibility of loan or financial request approval.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 6

Advice: Perform a cleansing ritual with incense or salt. Clean your surroundings at night to drive away bad luck and negative energy.

Snake

Love: Sometimes you don’t need closure, you just need a new door.

Health: Clean the altar, windows, and doors to allow fresh chi to enter.

Career: A job lead or client inquiry will revive your momentum.

Wealth: A good day to open a savings account or financial journal.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 2

Advice: Place a bowl of yellow rice grains in your room for continuous prosperity energy.

HORSE

Love: Love life may not be perfect, but you are now more whole to accept someone new.

Health: Start the week with a warm bath and positive affirmations.

Career: Good news about a new partnership is coming.

Wealth: If you are planning to start a business, begin drafting your plan now.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 9

Advice: Put an orange pouch in your bag to activate good vibes and business luck.

GOAT

Love: Starting today, focus first on your own healing; love will follow.

Health: A good day for a massage or body cleansing.

Career: Review your goals for this new phase, and direction will become clearer.

Wealth: A new offer related to creativity or passion will come.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 8

Advice: Place white quartz on your altar to clear remaining blockages to blessings.

MONKEY

Love: Someone you used to talk to will be more open to you now.

Health: Eat bananas, apples, or citrus fruits for a natural energy boost.

Career: A good day to visit old clients or reconnect with past contacts.

Wealth: You will save money today, keep it and don’t spend right away.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 4

Advice: Place a blue gemstone near your phone or laptop to bring good news in communication.

ROOSTER

Love: Being single is not a loss; it is rest while waiting for the right one.

Health: Take a cleansing bath with salt and essential oil.

Career: There is a chance now to resume a project that was stopped.

Wealth: Start a “one coin a day” savings challenge.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Gray

Number: 5

Advice: Put a gray pouch with salt under your desk to suppress procrastination energy.

DOG

Love: Someone is showing affection you ignore, but their feelings are real.

Health: Wear light-colored clothes for a lighter aura.

Career: If you have a business idea, write it down today and share it with a mentor.

Wealth: A new income or partnership will open today.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 3

Advice: Place a gold coin at your doorway to invite financial opportunity.

PIG

Love: Someone wants to be part of your day, let them enter your world.

Health: A good day to drink detox water with lemon.

Career: You may receive a “yes” from a client, boss, or partner.

Wealth: A good day to return investments or release a long-prepared business plan.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Pink or Red

Number: 6

Advice: Put a red charm in your wallet or purse to activate new financial blessings.

feng shui Horoscope

