CV police nab 32, seize P1-M shabu

CEBU — Police in Central Visayas are stepping up the heat on illegal drugs after over P1 million worth of suspected shabu was seized in just two days, leading to the arrest of 32 individuals across the region.

From 19 to 20 September, authorities carried out a series of buy-bust operations, including one in Sitio Central, Barangay Bulacao, Talisay City, where around 110 grams of suspected shabu — with an estimated street value of P748,000 — were recovered.

“We will be relentless. Every drug seized means safer communities, and every arrest brings us closer to ending the illegal drug trade in Central Visayas,” said Police Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan, regional police director.

Maranan praised the coordinated efforts of police units across the region, noting that the operations were part of a sustained campaign against drug networks operating at both local and regional levels.

Among those arrested, one suspect was tagged as a high-value individual, while the rest were newly identified drug personalities now facing charges.

Police say the crackdown will continue, with more surveillance and operations planned in the coming weeks.