Coffee makes the day!

For coffee lovers, this day is for you.
Coffee is the reason for getting out of bed in the morning, energized and awake to attend to many people’s busy schedules.
The energizing aroma of coffee beans, whether brewed or over the sari-sari stores’ 3-in-1, completes a coffee lover’s day.
And because of its popularity and citizens of the world’s continued patronage, the annual National Coffee Day is declared every 29th of September, celebrating one of the world’s most beloved beverages.
Back here, Filipino coffee shops celebrate National Coffee Day by providing discounts to valued customers.
The Philippines continues to strengthen its position in the regional coffee market, with the recent report from the Philippine Statistics Authority that, as of May 2025, total coffee production reached 13,057.64 metric tons, an increase of 10.7 percent year-on-year, proving that the coffee farming industry of the country is resilient.
The Philippines is one of the few countries currently producing the four varieties of commercially viable Arabica, Robusta, Liberica and Excelsa. Philippine Liberica is known locally as Barako/Baraco, a coffee bean that produces a distinctively robust and powerful cup, according to the Philippine Coffee Board Inc.
The bigger cherries and beans are a staple in the Philippine coffee scene, primarily grown in the provinces of Batangas and Cavite.
With its archipelagic nature and tropical weather, the Philippines combines climatic and soil conditions from lowlands to mountainous regions that are ideal for all four varieties.
Coffee trees can be found in the three main islands of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. The general harvest season lasts from October to March.