Coffee makes the day!

For coffee lovers, this day is for you.

Coffee is the reason for getting out of bed in the morning, energized and awake to attend to many people’s busy schedules.

The energizing aroma of coffee beans, whether brewed or over the sari-sari stores’ 3-in-1, completes a coffee lover’s day.

And because of its popularity and citizens of the world’s continued patronage, the annual National Coffee Day is declared every 29th of September, celebrating one of the world’s most beloved beverages.

Back here, Filipino coffee shops celebrate National Coffee Day by providing discounts to valued customers.