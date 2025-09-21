Coco meets Tamaraw fans in CdO

Cagayan de Oro had a star drop by the Toyota showroom in Kauswagan as Coco Martin met new and would-be owners of the Next Generation Tamaraw. The visit landed in the middle of the city’s Higalaay festivities, so the welcome was loud, warm, and very CDO.

The stop was part of a nationwide Tamaraw caravan by Toyota Motor Philippines and its dealer partners. CDO was Coco’s first provincial leg, enabling him time to talk with micro, small, and medium business owners who see the Tamaraw as a practical workhorse for the daily grind and deliveries.

Coco joined Toyota Cagayan de Oro’s Betty Lu and Peter Lim Lo Suy as they ceremonially released a freshly purchased Tamaraw Utility Van. He also shared how he uses his own Tamaraw to keep a new venture, Coco Plus, moving. According to him, it helps haul goods faster and gets out of the way when work piles up.

One of the customers who lined up to meet him was Sohaimah Noroden of N&S Glassware. She runs live selling for her shop and bought a Tamaraw Aluminum Cargo to support it. What sold her on the vehicle were basic things that matter when margins are tight. It is easy to drive in the city, and it is friendly to the budget. She said that putting goods in and out of the Tamaraw was simple, which helps her keep her selling pace steady.

The crowd followed Coco to a nearby mall where Toyota had a display of the Next Generation Tamaraw. Mallgoers took a closer look, pointing out how the model has changed in design and how the bodies on offer feel more tailored to what small businesses actually need.

The Tamaraw’s latest chapter started in 2024, positioning it as a flexible utility vehicle that can be set up for different kinds of work. The lineup grew again in July with three new conversions. There is a Wing Van for bulk and boxed cargo, a Food Truck for mobile kitchens, and a Mobile Store for pop-up retail. These join the existing Dropside, Utility Van, and Aluminum Cargo variants, giving owners a menu of body styles that can match what they do for a living.

Coco’s visit drew people in, and it turned the conversation toward real use cases. Toyota says more Tamaraw activities are lined up across the country.