Cebu governor urges Marcos to resign

CEBU CITY — In a dramatic turn during Sunday’s mass anti‑corruption protests, Governor Pamela Baricuatro of Cebu broke ranks with restrained criticism and publicly called for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to resign, arguing that the flood control project scandal is a matter of “command responsibility.”

Thousands of Cebuanos — youth, religious groups, informal settlers, drivers, militant organizations — had gathered to protest misuse of funds in government infrastructure contracts. The issue has inflamed public outrage following revelations of irregularities in flood control projects.

At a rally in Plaza Independencia, Baricuatro addressed the crowd with force.

“This is command responsibility. The President should be held accountable,” she said. “He should resign.”

Her resignation demand shifted the tone of the protests. What began as appeals for transparency and accountability expanded into calls for top‑level political change.

Protesters at Fuente Osmeña echoed the same anti‑corruption sentiment. Meanwhile, pro‑Duterte groups at Plaza Independencia also joined in calling for Marcos to step down, showing the depth of discontent cutting across political lines.

Baricuatro’s statement is notable because it underscores growing pressure on national leadership. As governor, she represents not just voice, but an elected official speaking out — adding weight to the protests.

Organizers said the governor’s speech energized many who had been hesitant to speak up. Civil society groups praised her courage, saying her demand for resignation brings urgency to the ongoing investigations.

The rally ended peacefully, but Baricuatro’s demand is likely to echo beyond Cebu — marking a moment when local leadership aligned with public demand for fundamental accountability.