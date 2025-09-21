CdO streets filled with anti-corruption protesters

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in three separate groups, voicing their frustrations against corruption and political issues.

The day started with around 1,000 members of religious and civic organizations gathering at the Capitol grounds after attending Mass at San Agustin Cathedral, just a few kilometers from the rally site.

From there, the crowd marched through the city’s main streets, holding up signs that read “No to Corruption” and calling for “Fairness, Truth and Justice.”

The protest focused on corruption in both government and the private construction sector, with some groups specifically criticizing the Marcos family over alleged "stolen wealth."

Around noon, another rally took place nearby, made up mostly of different civic and religious groups. Speakers again raised concerns about corruption, while others criticized local government policies.

These coordinated nationwide protests reflect a growing public frustration and a call for real change in the system.

Organizers say the demonstrations will continue over the next few days, aiming to keep up the pressure on authorities.

Meanwhile, local police held a musical concert at Kisko Kagawasan in Divisoria — an event protesters called a "counter-move" to distract from the rallies.

Later in the afternoon, supporters of former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and Vice President Sara Duterte organized a motorcade and planned a rally at the Amphitheater in Divisoria, drawing a large crowd.