CCP’s NTL challenges societal norms with ‘Inter Alia,’ ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’

In another rendition of the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ National Theatre Live (CCP NTL) this September, London’s Inter Alia and The Importance of Being Earnest explore the complexity and fragility of one’s identity amidst established social and personal norms.

Shot live from the theaters in London, Inter Alia will be screening at Glorietta 4 while The Importance of Being Earnest returns to Philippine cinema at Ayala Malls Vertis North and Ayala Malls Central Bloc Cebu, both on 30 September at 6 p.m.

A woman’s test on duty, motherhood

Written by Suzie Miller and directed by Justin Martin, Inter Alia is about London Crown Court Judge Jessica Parks. A smart, passionate, and free-spirited woman, she is at the height of her career, making waves as she continues to challenge the system and status quo while also maintaining her role as a mother in her own family. But when her own son is convicted of a crime, her morals, not only as a Judge but as a mother, are questioned and tested.

Academy Award-nominated actress Rosamund Pike (Saltburn) is at the forefront of this production as it explores not only the justice system but what it means to be a woman in that very system.

Bunburying, a reinvention of oneself

A unique take on Victorian satire, The Importance of Being Earnest is the newest stage adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s most celebrated comedy. Directed by Max Webster, the play centers around two men living false identities, but as more serious events unfold, they must maneuver through the lies that they themselves administered.