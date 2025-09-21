Castro calls flood control probe ‘divine intervention’

For Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro, the investigation into the anomalous flood control projects came as a “divine intervention,” as storms and the southwest monsoon revealed that these structures are not functioning properly—or at all.

The revelation coincided with widespread protests across the country, particularly in Luneta and Mendiola in Manila, and at the EDSA Shrine and People Power Monument in Quezon City.

In a televised interview on Sunday, Castro said that during the past three years, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was presented only with reports of completed projects, unaware of underlying issues.

“Of course, the report to him was all fine until it really hit him: What happened to the flood control projects? Why did it flood? They said it looked like divine intervention because two typhoons almost coincided and a southwesterly wind. So, we need to know why this happened, what happened to the funding?” she narrated.

She noted that if it wasn’t for the President, the “anomaly” might not have been uncovered and could have remained hidden from the public.

In his fourth State of the Nation Address, Marcos called out those involved in the anomalous projects and corruption.

“Kaya sa mga nakikipagsabwatan upang kunin ang pondo ng bayan at nakawin ang kinabukasan ng ating mga mamamayan, mahiya naman kayo sa inyong kapwa Pilipino! (So to those who conspire to take the nation's funds and steal the future of our citizens, you should be ashamed of your fellow Filipinos!)" he said. “Mahiya naman kayo sa mga kabahayan nating naanod o nalubog sa mga pagbaha. Mahiya naman kayo lalo sa mga anak natin na magmamana sa mga utang na ginawa ninyo, na binulsa n’yo lang ang pera (You should be ashamed of our houses that were washed away or submerged in the floods. You should be especially ashamed of our children who will inherit the debts you incurred, the money you just pocketed).”

The President later launched the Sumbong sa Pangulo website, allowing the public to report the status of flood control projects in their areas. As of 17 September, the site had received more than 12,000 complaints, some of which Marcos personally inspected to verify accuracy.

Accountability through ICI

As Congress began investigating the flood control anomalies and alleged involvement of lawmakers in corruption, Marcos called for an independent fact-finding mission, leading to the issuance of Executive Order No. 94, creating the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI).

Key figures were specifically selected for their political independence. Chairman: former Supreme Court Justice Andres Reyes Jr.; Members: former DPWH Secretary Rogelio Singson and SGV & Co. Country Manager Rossana Fajardo. Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong serves as Special Adviser and investigator, remaining in his mayoral post.

The ICI will examine ten years of government infrastructure projects, relying on Commission on Audit data.

No timeline yet

Castro said Marcos has not imposed a specific timeline but has directed the ICI to act swiftly to hold responsible parties accountable.

“Ang utos ng Pangulo, kahit na independent ito na investigating body – bilisan (The President's order, even though it is an independent investigating body – hurry up),” she said.

On Friday, former DPWH Assistant District Engineer Brice Ericson Hernandez surrendered one of his luxury vehicles to the ICI in Taguig City as a gesture of “good faith,” turning over a black SUV at the commission’s headquarters.