Bridging nations with heart: The vision of Ambassador Dana Kursh

When Ambassador Dana Kursh steps into a room, there is a warmth that immediately disarms you — a sincerity that reflects not just the role she holds, but the mission she carries. As the newly appointed Ambassador of Israel to the Philippines, Kursh brings with her not just diplomatic expertise, but a deeply personal commitment to building friendships, fostering understanding, and creating meaningful collaborations between the two nations.
Kursh is no stranger to the Philippines. Her first visit came in October 2015, when she was dispatched for a brief one-week assignment during her time as Deputy Ambassador in India. “It was typhoon season,” she recalls with a smile, “so I only saw the hotel and the embassy — it was pouring rain the entire time.” This second posting feels very different, she says, arriving as the country observes the Jewish High Holidays — a season of reflection, renewal, and new beginnings. “It’s the perfect time to start a new chapter,” she shares, her voice tinged with excitement.
A deep appreciation for Filipino warmth
The first thing Kursh noticed about the Philippines was the smiles. “They come directly from the heart,” she says. “There is a genuine warmth here that embraces you, and you feel like you’re becoming part of the community.” For Kursh, who believes diplomacy is at its best when it connects people, this heartfelt welcome has been both reassuring and inspiring.
She has quickly settled into her new life in Metro Manila, walking the streets of Bonifacio Global City, marveling at the clean streets, the modern skyscrapers, and the thriving culinary scene. “In many ways, it feels like walking in Tel Aviv,” she says, drawing parallels between the two nations’ vibrancy and appetite for progress.
A lifelong dream fulfilled
For Kursh, diplomacy isn’t just a profession — it’s a dream realized. From her university days at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, she had envisioned herself joining Israel’s diplomatic corps, though she admits she once thought it was “too complicated” and beyond reach. “Only about one percent get into the diplomatic cadet course,” she explains. “But somehow, I got in.”
Since then, she has embraced the multifaceted nature of the work. “Diplomacy is the best profession ever,” she says. “You are an advocate, a spokesperson, a marketer, a matchmaker. You are connecting people, building partnerships, and telling the story of your country.” For Kursh, that story is one she is deeply proud of — a narrative of resilience, innovation and faith.
Family, faith and friendship
Despite her demanding role, Kursh remains grounded by her roots. Raised in a small village in the Lower Galilee, just minutes from Nazareth, she grew up surrounded by agriculture, community, and coexistence. “My father was fluent in Arabic,” she recalls, sharing how her childhood involved frequent visits to nearby Arab villages. That experience of living side by side with diverse communities informs her vision for peace today.
Kursh is also a single mother to a 13-year-old son, who now studies in Manila. The move, she says, has been an adventure for both of them — one that allows them to immerse themselves in Filipino culture, from the Christmas decorations that go up as early as September to the local cuisine that has captivated her. “Lumpia in any form — I’ll eat it!” she laughs, admitting that resisting Filipino food will be a challenge.
A diplomat who wears her values on her sleeve
Kursh’s commitment to peace and dialogue is not abstract — it is something she carries with her, literally. Around her neck hangs her old military dog tag from her time as a captain in the Israel Defense Forces, now reinscribed with a message of solidarity with the 48 Israeli hostages still held in Gaza. “As a diplomat, I feel that I am a soldier for peace,” she says.
Her vision for her tenure in the Philippines centers on what she calls the three shared pillars between Filipinos and Israelis: friendship, family, and faith. These values, she believes, provide a strong foundation for cooperation — from economic collaboration to cultural exchanges.
Celebrating new beginnings
This September marks the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah — a season Kursh describes as a time of hope, forgiveness, and renewal. “We eat apples dipped in honey to symbolize a sweet year ahead,” she explains. Soon, she will host a celebration at her new residence, welcoming embassy staff, families, and Filipino partners. “My house might still be a mess,” she admits with a chuckle, “but there’s nothing more important than celebrating together.”
Hospitality, she says, is at the heart of the Jewish tradition — a value she is determined to embody throughout her posting. “We are commanded to invite guests, to open our homes, to connect,” she says. “I hope to host many Filipinos — in my sukkah, in my residence, and in every space where we can build bridges of friendship.”
Looking ahead
For Kursh, her mission goes beyond policy work or formal agreements. It is about deepening understanding, fostering shared growth, and creating people-to-people connections that endure. “I am not selling a product,” she says. “I am sharing the story of my country, and I am inviting others to be part of it.”
As she begins this new chapter, Ambassador Dana Kursh stands ready — not just as Israel’s representative, but as a bridge-builder, a partner, and, perhaps most importantly, a friend to the Filipino people.