Bridging nations with heart: The vision of Ambassador Dana Kursh

Family, faith and friendship

Despite her demanding role, Kursh remains grounded by her roots. Raised in a small village in the Lower Galilee, just minutes from Nazareth, she grew up surrounded by agriculture, community, and coexistence. “My father was fluent in Arabic,” she recalls, sharing how her childhood involved frequent visits to nearby Arab villages. That experience of living side by side with diverse communities informs her vision for peace today.

Kursh is also a single mother to a 13-year-old son, who now studies in Manila. The move, she says, has been an adventure for both of them — one that allows them to immerse themselves in Filipino culture, from the Christmas decorations that go up as early as September to the local cuisine that has captivated her. “Lumpia in any form — I’ll eat it!” she laughs, admitting that resisting Filipino food will be a challenge.

A diplomat who wears her values on her sleeve

Kursh’s commitment to peace and dialogue is not abstract — it is something she carries with her, literally. Around her neck hangs her old military dog tag from her time as a captain in the Israel Defense Forces, now reinscribed with a message of solidarity with the 48 Israeli hostages still held in Gaza. “As a diplomat, I feel that I am a soldier for peace,” she says.

Her vision for her tenure in the Philippines centers on what she calls the three shared pillars between Filipinos and Israelis: friendship, family, and faith. These values, she believes, provide a strong foundation for cooperation — from economic collaboration to cultural exchanges.

Celebrating new beginnings

This September marks the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah — a season Kursh describes as a time of hope, forgiveness, and renewal. “We eat apples dipped in honey to symbolize a sweet year ahead,” she explains. Soon, she will host a celebration at her new residence, welcoming embassy staff, families, and Filipino partners. “My house might still be a mess,” she admits with a chuckle, “but there’s nothing more important than celebrating together.”

Hospitality, she says, is at the heart of the Jewish tradition — a value she is determined to embody throughout her posting. “We are commanded to invite guests, to open our homes, to connect,” she says. “I hope to host many Filipinos — in my sukkah, in my residence, and in every space where we can build bridges of friendship.”

Looking ahead

For Kursh, her mission goes beyond policy work or formal agreements. It is about deepening understanding, fostering shared growth, and creating people-to-people connections that endure. “I am not selling a product,” she says. “I am sharing the story of my country, and I am inviting others to be part of it.”

As she begins this new chapter, Ambassador Dana Kursh stands ready — not just as Israel’s representative, but as a bridge-builder, a partner, and, perhaps most importantly, a friend to the Filipino people.