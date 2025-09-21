BoI forum courts 300 Japan firms

Over 300 Japanese investors gained insight into the benefits of expanding their businesses in the Philippines during a high-level Board of Investments (BoI) webinar hosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Bank, Ltd., Japan’s largest financial institution.

The BoI showcased key sectors for investments such as semiconductors, electronics, renewable energy, green metals, and aerospace, positioning the country as a trusted hub for advanced manufacturing and services in the region.

The Philippines is open for business. BoI director Lanie O. Dormiendo presents the investment opportunities in the Philippines to Japanese investors during the webinar conducted by MUFG Bank, Ltd. on 5 September.

MUFG Bank Ltd., the commercial banking arm of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG), is the largest financial group in Japan and is one of the world’s largest, with offices throughout Japan and in 40 other countries.

In her presentation, BoI International Investments Promotion Service (IIPS) director Lanie O. Dormiendo highlighted that the Philippines is already home to successful Japanese firms such as Toyota Motors, Denso, Epson and Uniqlo, among others, which are profitably serving clients worldwide.

Enticing Japanese capital

“We encourage more Japanese companies to seize the opportunities and make the Philippines your trusted hub for advanced manufacturing and services in the region. The opportunities are here, and we are ready to work with you in building industries of tomorrow. I invite you to make your investments happen in the Philippines,” Dormiendo said.

Dormiendo also emphasized that key policy reforms and incentives, including CREATE MORE Act, are reinforced by the Marcos administration’s commitment to building a more business-friendly environment. She cited landmark measures such as the removal of equity restrictions on renewable energy projects, the establishment of a government-wide green lane for strategic investments, and accelerated infrastructure development.

The webinar also featured presentations on the Philippine investment landscape, emerging industry trends, and Japanese corporate strategies by MUFG Bank Manila Branch, TMI Associates and KPMG Services Pte. Ltd. It concluded with closing remarks from Security Bank Corp.

The webinar forms part of the tripartite memorandum of understanding among MUFG Bank, Security Bank and the BoI to promote investments in the Philippines jointly.

It also serves as a key platform to generate early interest and lay the groundwork for the planned activities on the business mission to Japan in November.

Japan continues to be one of the Philippines’ strongest economic partners. From January to June 2025, Japan ranked as the top source of foreign direct investments, with inflows reaching $124.74 million, while approved Japanese assets in the first half of the year totaled P2.56 billion.