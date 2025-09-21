Bianca Gonzalez backs celebrities using platforms for advocacy

TV host Bianca Gonzalez expressed support for fellow celebrities who use their platforms to speak about pressing issues in the country.

In a statement, Gonzalez said: “Yes to artists using their voice for public good. Kapag biniyayaan ang kahit sino man sa atin ng following or platform, it is our responsibility to also use it to advocate for causes and issues we believe in.”

Her message comes after artists like Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis, and Sarah Geronimo openly voiced their concerns about the current state of the nation. For Gonzalez, such efforts highlight the role of public figures in inspiring awareness, responsibility, and action among their audiences.