Benguet to host oldest Phl history conference

This year, a total of 25 presenters, most of them emerging scholars, will discuss various topics on Philippine history and historiography.

“The conference promises a vibrant exchange of ideas from interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary perspectives, bringing together scholars from across the country,” the PNHS said in a statement.

It also emphasized that the annual gathering “has served as a vital platform for producing and sharing historical knowledge,” with PNHS “consistently contributing to meaningful historical scholarship” in the Philippines.

“Through its annual conferences, PNHS has expanded its reach beyond Manila, encouraging academics, cultural workers, and researchers nationwide to participate in cultivating national historical consciousness,” it added.

The event also fosters collaboration with partner institutions and builds lasting connections among participants.

Papers to be presented cover a wide range of themes, including pirate raids in Mindoro, Moro pensionados, race and power struggles in Northern Mindanao, Moro and non-Moro relations in Mindanao, the quincentennial commemorations in 2021, local histories of various communities and intangible cultural heritage.

Cordillera histories will also take the spotlight, with more than five papers — mostly by Cordilleran and northern Luzon scholars — dedicated to the region.

Among this year’s presenters are archaeologist Lee Anthony Neri of the University of the Philippines, Cecille Tiangan of the Mindanao State University–Iligan Institute of Technology, and scholars Patricia Afable and James Paw.