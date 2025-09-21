Basilan kids get new school building

LAMITAN CITY, Basilan — In a quiet sitio nestled in the hills of Barangay Parangbasak, the laughter of children echoed through the air as officials turned over a brand-new school building that will soon become the heart of basic and Madaris education in the community.

For many in Sitio Panandakan, Sunday’s turnover wasn’t just another government event. It was a long-awaited milestone — a sign that even in far-flung areas, development can reach those who need it most.

The two-classroom building, constructed by the Ministry of Public Works (MPW)-Basilan District, is expected to benefit around 100 students. It was funded through the efforts of Member of Parliament Abdulwahab M. Pak, who joined city and provincial leaders during the ceremony.

“Hopefully, if given the chance, In shaa Allah, we can also bring solar streetlights and maybe even a covered court to this community,” MP Pak said, receiving cheers and nods from local residents.

MPW Basilan District Engineer Kasim Hasanin shared how the project is part of the Bangsamoro government’s broader commitment to support Basilan’s development goals.

“Because of the leadership of former Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim and now Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua, projects like this are reaching our communities,” Hasanin said.

He also emphasized the agency’s commitment to quality over quantity, noting that the school had undergone thorough inspection by the MPW Quality Control team — a move aimed at ensuring that infrastructure meets the standards the community deserves.