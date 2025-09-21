Baguio, Benguet protesters march against corruption

BAGUIO CITY — Thousands from across sectors in Baguio City and Benguet marched from the Baguio Cultural and Convention Center along Harrison Road to Malcolm Square, voicing outrage over alleged government corruption and vowing not to remain silent.

Students from colleges and universities in Baguio and La Trinidad formed the bulk of the crowd, joined by faith leaders, teachers, and other members of the academe. Long-time Ibaloi activist Joanna Cariño, a survivor of torture during the martial law years of Ferdinand Marcos Sr., recalled illegal arrests, disappearances, and the plunder of public funds under the dictatorship.

She said Marcos Sr. declared martial law to quell public disgust over corruption, adding, “Kung ano ang puno, siya ang bunga.” She argued that corruption has not stopped and has worsened in the time of Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Cariño said the people’s enemies are “bureaucrat capitalists” who use their positions to steal public money. Tongtongan ti Umili (People’s Dialogue, TTU) Metro Baguio Secretary General Geraldine Cacho said the 1986 People Power uprising ousted Marcos Sr. due to massive corruption, and that Baguio and Benguet residents are not blind to continuing abuses that hinder national progress.

She questioned why citizens must “wait for scraps” and rely on public–private partnerships and loans for projects like the Baguio Public Market and other utilities when “billions of pesos” in the Department of Public Works and Highways budget allegedly end up in corrupt hands. Cacho urged an end to patronage politics that elevates politicians “as gods,” saying such “bureaucrat capitalists” exploit the poor while stealing public funds under the guise of service.

Speakers insisted the public has the right to demand accountability from anyone implicated in corruption. Protesters also shouted that the current president is a “nepo baby” who lives lavishly while, they said, floods and disasters batter communities as funds meant for resilient infrastructure and safeguards are siphoned off by the corrupt.