Art for the heart

Heart disease continues to be the top cause of death in the Philippines, accounting for nearly 19 percent of all deaths in 2024, with around 13 Filipinos succumbing each hour to ailments such as ischaemic heart disease and stroke. Although prevalent risk factors like high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, unhealthy eating, and ongoing stress are mainly avoidable, emotional strain also significantly impacts heart wellness.
Studies indicate that engaging in creative tasks such as painting or drawing can lower cortisol levels, decrease stress, and enhance mood, providing an easy but powerful method to benefit both mental and cardiovascular health.
According to the World Health Organization, art helps people confront an illness or injury, and helps cope with tough emotions during emergencies and challenging situations. Engaging in and appreciating the arts fosters overall well-being and can serve as an inspiring element in the healing process. Incorporating arts into health enhances favorable clinical results for patients and benefits additional stakeholders, such as healthcare professionals, the patient’s family, and the broader community.
Watsons Philippines brought together health and creativity in #heARTworks, a unique initiative that aims to remind Filipinos to care for their hearts, not just physically, but emotionally as well.
“We want people to see that wellness goes beyond prescriptions. Through #heARTworks, we are making health check-ups more accessible and more meaningful. We’re creating a space where care and creativity meet, a place where people can pause, reflect, and recommit to themselves,” Joweeh Liao, director of Health Business Unit, Finance, Property, and Store Development of Watsons Philippines, said.
On 18 September at drybrush Gallery in SM Mall of Asia, the #heARTworks event featured a unique oil pastel workshop facilitated by master artist Noli Española. Simultaneously, complimentary heart health assessments, as well as blood pressure and glucose measurements, were offered at Watsons MOA 7.
#heARTworks is an initiative within a wider campaign by Watsons Philippines aimed at informing customers about heart health and motivating them to prioritize their well-being. This initiative is merely one of the methods Watsons activates its brand promise, assisting customers to Look Good, Do Good, and Feel Great. By providing complimentary health services and establishing environments where our clients can feel acknowledged, valued, and perhaps a bit more innovative. Watsons remains committed to promoting comprehensive, affordable healthcare.
“Today shows us that when we care for our health and nurture our creativity, we not only feel better inside, but we also share that light with the people around us. This is what it truly means to Look Good, Do Good, and Feel Great,” Sharon Decapia, senior assistant vice president for Marketing, PR and Sustainability of Watsons Philippines, said.
Members of Heart Warriors Philippines Inc. were also in attendance. The group presented a certificate of appreciation to Watsons Philippines, acknowledging the company’s significant efforts in promoting heart health awareness and fostering safe spaces for education and expression.
This advocacy for heart health is also made stronger through the support of Watsons’ trusted partners and suppliers: Omron, Accu-chek and Torrent Pharma. Alongside these is Watsons Generics which ensures Filipinos have access to high-quality, affordable, and FDA-approved medicines, bridging the gap in heart care and making wellness more inclusive.