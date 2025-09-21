Art for the heart

Heart disease continues to be the top cause of death in the Philippines, accounting for nearly 19 percent of all deaths in 2024, with around 13 Filipinos succumbing each hour to ailments such as ischaemic heart disease and stroke. Although prevalent risk factors like high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, unhealthy eating, and ongoing stress are mainly avoidable, emotional strain also significantly impacts heart wellness.

Studies indicate that engaging in creative tasks such as painting or drawing can lower cortisol levels, decrease stress, and enhance mood, providing an easy but powerful method to benefit both mental and cardiovascular health.

According to the World Health Organization, art helps people confront an illness or injury, and helps cope with tough emotions during emergencies and challenging situations. Engaging in and appreciating the arts fosters overall well-being and can serve as an inspiring element in the healing process. Incorporating arts into health enhances favorable clinical results for patients and benefits additional stakeholders, such as healthcare professionals, the patient’s family, and the broader community.

Watsons Philippines brought together health and creativity in #heARTworks, a unique initiative that aims to remind Filipinos to care for their hearts, not just physically, but emotionally as well.

“We want people to see that wellness goes beyond prescriptions. Through #heARTworks, we are making health check-ups more accessible and more meaningful. We’re creating a space where care and creativity meet, a place where people can pause, reflect, and recommit to themselves,” Joweeh Liao, director of Health Business Unit, Finance, Property, and Store Development of Watsons Philippines, said.

On 18 September at drybrush Gallery in SM Mall of Asia, the #heARTworks event featured a unique oil pastel workshop facilitated by master artist Noli Española. Simultaneously, complimentary heart health assessments, as well as blood pressure and glucose measurements, were offered at Watsons MOA 7.