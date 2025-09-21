Arellano, UP avert meltdown

Arellano University and University of the Philippines (UP) hung tough to eke out scary victories in the 2025 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Preseason Unity Cup on Sunday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Lady Chiefs quelled a scary uprising by Jose Rizal University (JRU) for a 25-19, 25-18, 23-25, 16-25, 15-10, debut in Pool B while the Fighting Maroons pulled off a gritty 25-22, 18-25, 25-19, 18-25, 15-13, come-from-behind win over University of Santo Tomas in Pool C of this explosive double header.

Casiey Dongallo finished with 20 points built from 18 kills, one ace and a kill block to power Fighting Maroons, the National Invitationals Davao Leg runner-up. She added seven digs and five excellent receptions for an all-around performance for UP.

Veteran Nina Ytang scored 15 points off 10 attacks and five kill blocks while Kianne Olango, Bien Bansil and Jelai Gajero added nine markers each for the Fabio Menta-mentored Fighting Maroons.

On the other hand, Arellano joined Far Eastern University, which swept JRU on Saturday, on the opening day winner’s list of the league, backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner and R and B Milk Tea.

Rookie Cassey Florida piled up 19 points from 17 kills and two aces to lead the Lady Chiefs, whose fire diminished after dominating the first two sets before recovering their bearing in the decider.

“We relaxed a bit because we felt that it’s going to be easy. We had it easy in the first and second sets. Fortuatanely, we were able to pull it off,” Florida said.

The Lady Chiefs raced to a four-point advantage, punctuated by back-to-back aces by Ishy Lacsina to open the fifth set.

Arellano answered JRU’s rally to close within one with a 6-1 run for a comfortable 12-6 cushion. The Lady Bombers cut their deficit to 13-10, but Leoranne Santiago fired back with consecutive kills to seal the two-hour, 12-minute encounter.

Yen Sabanal had 12 points while Santiago got nine markers for the Lady Chiefs.

Czarina Ramos paced JRU, winless after two outings, with 19 points while Patricia Del Pilar and Nicole Deala added 15 and 13 markers, respectively.

Meanwhile, University of Perpetual Help bounced back from an opening set setback to beat San Sebastian College, 30-32, 25-16, 25-16, 25-18, in Pool D action on Saturday.

Shaila Omipon led two other Lady Altas in double figures with 15 points, 14 coming from kills.

Cyrille Almeniana and Jaz Lagmay added 12 and 10 markers, respectively, for Perpetual.

Lagmay hosted a block party, scoring seven of the Lady Altas’ 13 block points.

Perpetual also took advantage of the Lady Stags’ 31 errors to draw first blood in the group stage.

Katherine Santos was the lone bright spot for SSC-R after posting 20 points, 11 in the extended opening frame.