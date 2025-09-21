Angel Locsin breaks silence with call for justice

After months away from social media, actress and philanthropist Angel Locsin has returned online — this time with a powerful message about corruption, injustice, and the resilience of the Filipino people.

In her verified account, Locsin wrote that she was compelled to speak out after following recent hearings that highlighted widespread corruption. She recalled the desperate pleas she once received from families devastated by natural disasters — homes lost to floods, parents left jobless, and lives cut short.

“Naiiyak ako sa galit,” she confessed. “Kasi pwede pa lang hindi sila naghirap. Pwede pa lang walang nasaktan. Pwede pa lang walang namatay.”

For Locsin, silence is no longer an option. She emphasized that speaking up is a duty — not out of politics, but for truth, justice, and genuine change.

“Mas nakakapanghina kung mananahimik lang tayo,” she said, urging Filipinos to keep fighting corruption and standing for what is right.

Her return to social media reminds many why Locsin has long been admired beyond the screen: for her courage to use her platform not just for entertainment, but for the collective good of her people.