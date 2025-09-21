Alagang Unilab joins Peñafrancia

As the vibrant heart of Bicol beat with the rhythm of drums, prayers and processions for the Peñafrancia Festival, one of the country’s most beloved expressions of faith, a quiet but reassuring presence stood nearby — Unilab, the Philippines’ leading pharmaceutical company, was once again on the ground, not just in support, but in service.

Through its Alagang Unilab initiative, the company partnered with the Naga Metropolitan Cathedral to provide on-site first aid and medical support during the weeklong celebration. With thousands of devotees gathering each day — some traveling from far-flung towns, others bringing along children or elderly family members — the need for accessible health care in the midst of this deeply spiritual event was more than symbolic; it was essential.

“The crowds were overwhelming, but we felt safe knowing Unilab was here,” shared Marites, a mother of three who attended the novena Masses. “My youngest felt dizzy from the heat, and they helped us right away.”

The Unilab First Aid Station, nestled within the church grounds, became a sanctuary of another kind — offering not only quick medical care but also the kind of thoughtful attention that embodies the brand’s commitment to community wellness.

It’s not Unilab’s first time stepping into the heart of faith-based gatherings. From the sea of humanity at Quiapo’s Traslacion to the electric energy of Cebu’s Sinulog, the company has long made it a point to be where Filipinos gather — with medicines, medical staff and a mission that goes far beyond business.

“Alagang Unilab isn’t just a campaign,” said a volunteer nurse on site. “It’s a mindset. It’s about being there for people — before, during and even after they need care.”

Now in its 80th year, Unilab continues to show that its definition of health care goes beyond prescriptions and clinics. It’s about presence — being there when and where it matters most. Whether through free health checkups, educational flyers, or makeshift clinics in barangay halls, the company has shaped a model of care that’s consistent, compassionate, and deeply rooted in service.

At Peñafrancia, that care looked like cool water for a faint devotee, a quick check-up for a child with fever, or simply a reassuring smile from a nurse who knows how to calm worried parents.

“We want every Filipino to feel that their health matters — not just during emergencies, but every single day,” said a Unilab team lead. “Faith and health go hand in hand.”

Unilab’s continued participation in events like Peñafrancia isn’t about visibility — it’s about shared purpose. Just as the festival honors Our Lady of Peñafrancia’s love and protection, Unilab, in its own way, reflects a parallel promise: to care, to support, and to serve — tirelessly and quietly — wherever Filipinos gather in hope.