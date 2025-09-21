SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
HOOPS

Akowe dominates, lifts UST past UP

Akowe dominates, lifts UST past UP
Stevemarionfire
Published on

Collins Akowe announced his arrival in style, helping University of Santo Tomas (UST) pull off a convincing 87-67 win over reigning champion University of the Philippines in Season 88 University Athletic Association of the Philippines men’s basketball tournament yesterday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

The 6-foot-9 Akowe, the Most Valuable Player in the junior ranks for National University-Nazareth School last year, proved that he’s good as advertised, posting 29 points and 17 rebounds for the Growling Tigers, who are expected to give other powerhouse teams a run for their money this year.

In the first half alone, the foreign student-athlete from Cameroon delivered 16 points and 11 rebounds, leaving his defenders groping for form while allowing the Growling Tigers to erect a 14-point lead at halftime.

Aside from Akowe, Kyle Paranada also had a solid performance with 14 of his 18 markers in the first half while Nic Cabañero finished with nine points and five rebounds.

UAAP
UST
Collins Akowe

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph