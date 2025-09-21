Akowe dominates, lifts UST past UP

Collins Akowe announced his arrival in style, helping University of Santo Tomas (UST) pull off a convincing 87-67 win over reigning champion University of the Philippines in Season 88 University Athletic Association of the Philippines men’s basketball tournament yesterday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

The 6-foot-9 Akowe, the Most Valuable Player in the junior ranks for National University-Nazareth School last year, proved that he’s good as advertised, posting 29 points and 17 rebounds for the Growling Tigers, who are expected to give other powerhouse teams a run for their money this year.

In the first half alone, the foreign student-athlete from Cameroon delivered 16 points and 11 rebounds, leaving his defenders groping for form while allowing the Growling Tigers to erect a 14-point lead at halftime.

Aside from Akowe, Kyle Paranada also had a solid performance with 14 of his 18 markers in the first half while Nic Cabañero finished with nine points and five rebounds.