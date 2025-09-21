A third country willing to accept Rodrigo Duterte's interim release – Sara

Speaking on Saturday in Japan, Vice President Sara Duterte said a “third country” has expressed willingness to host her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, in connection with the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) interim release proceedings.

Without naming the country, the Vice President said: “Kung makikita niyo sa ICC website, meron nang third country doon. Meron nang isang bansa na nagsabi na ‘okay lang,’ na ‘dito ninyo ilagay si dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte.’ (If you look as the ICC website you will see that there is a third country there. One said, 'it's okay', 'you can bring the former president Rodgiro Duterte here.)

She explained that the filing for interim release was “a little delayed” as she sought someone she could trust. “Dahil wala akong mapagkakatiwalaan doon sa Pilipinas (because I cannot trust anyone back in the Philippines). Ginamit ko ang aking mga nakilala sa labas ng Pilipinas dahil sa aking trabaho, nakiusap ako sa kanila na tulungan ninyo kami (I reached out to the people I met outside the Philippines through my work, and I asked them to help us),” she added.

Duterte also thanked the crowd, attributing the positive development to their prayers after the delay.

“So medyo matagal ‘yun dahil hindi madali makipag-negosasyon sa isang bansa. Pero sabi ko nga, dahil sa pagdarasal ninyo, may mga good news na nangyari, so mayroong isang bansa na nagsabi, ‘Sige, okay’ (It took some time because it is not easy to negotiate with a country. But as I said, through your prayers, good news came, and there is now one country that said, ‘Okay’),” she said.

According to records submitted on 28 August and released on 12 September, the ICC’s Office of the Prosecutor formally opposed the renewed request of the former Philippine president’s camp.

On 8 September, the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber I postponed the confirmation hearing of Rodrigo Roa Duterte for crimes against humanity, which was initially scheduled for 23 September.

“Following a request from the Defence of Mr. Duterte for an indefinite adjournment of the proceedings alleging that Mr. Duterte is not fit to stand trial,” the ICC noted on its website.

As of now, no new date has been set for the confirmation hearing.