A FLOOD OF CHAOS

LOOK: Various progressive groups from different sectors marched from the pilot rally area in Luneta to the Mendiola Peace Arch to protest alleged irregularities and anomalies in governance on Sunday, 21 September 2025. Tensions escalated into a violent dispersal after a truck container and police barricade blocked protesters from crossing Ayala Bridge, leading to the torching of the truck and a motorcycle. In Mendiola, clashes continued into the night with stampedes, tear gas explosions, and scuffles between demonstrators and police. Protesters hurled solid objects at authorities in an attempt to break through the barricade, while loud disruptive sounds were reported from the city’s speakers. Several participants in the protest were arrested by authorities. | Aram Lascano