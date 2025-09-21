10 PRO3 officers injured amid violent Mendiola protests

At least ten Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) personnel were injured Sunday while managing a protest that turned violent in Manila’s Mendiola district, authorities confirmed.

The officers, deployed from Central Luzon, faced escalating tensions as demonstrators clashed with security forces during a rally initially staged as a peaceful assembly.

The protest drew thousands of participants airing grievances over alleged government corruption and economic inequality, with protesters accusing officials of mishandling public funds while ordinary citizens grapple with rising living costs.

PRO3 reported that the gathering spiraled into chaos when a group of participants hurled debris, paint, and stones at police lines, while others vandalized a truck spray-painted with anti-corruption slogans. Despite sustaining injuries, including cuts and bruises, officers maintained their positions under strict adherence to the national police’s “maximum tolerance” policy.

Regional Director PBGEN Ponce Rogelio Peñones Jr. confirmed that injured personnel are receiving treatment, with some still in the hospital.

"Our personnel stood firm to protect the public. We will safeguard lawful assembly but hold accountable those who endanger lives or property,” he said, praising the police officers for their unwavering dedication and professionalism in the face of escalating violence.

He added that the number of injured officers may rise as protests persist, emphasizing the need for continued vigilance and adherence to safety protocols.

While no civilian injuries were officially reported, witnesses described scenes of chaos as police deployed water cannons to disperse the crowd. Protesters demanded accountability for alleged graft and transparency in public spending, chanting slogans like “End corruption now!”

Peñones said investigations are underway to identify individuals who breached safety protocols, stressing that while peaceful assembly is protected, violence and vandalism will be prosecuted.