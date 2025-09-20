‘We will not be blinded by money’: NBI vows impartial probe into flood control corruption

“We will not be blinded by money,” National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Jaime Santiago said, as he assured the public that the bureau will remain hands-on in probing alleged corruption in government flood control projects.

Santiago stressed that agents will not be swayed by bribes or outside influence and that the NBI is working closely with prosecutors while awaiting the formal report from field investigators.

“We are hands-on, not just for show. We are directly involved in the day-to-day activities and investigation,” Santiago said.

The NBI launched its own motu proprio probe into the alleged anomalies, parallel to the ongoing Senate Blue Ribbon Committee inquiry led by Senator Panfilo Lacson. The Senate investigation has heard testimony on alleged multimillion-peso cash payoffs linked to flood control projects, while the NBI is building its case file to support possible criminal complaints.

The NBI chief emphasized that the bureau has handled many sensitive cases in the past and will remain steadfast against any attempt to compromise its work.