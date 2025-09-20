Viva Italia

Moments of fun, frolic and excitement took place at the recently concluded photo shoot party headed and hosted by Rica de Jesus at Rustan’s 2nd Floor, Makati City.

The unforgettable and unique style-setting gathering featured the latest collection of Lino Italia.

The chic Italian brand presented a variety of linen clothes, dresses, tops and slacks, among others, in a range of designs and eye-catching colors.

Fresh botanical and pretty floral prints add fun and delight to everyday dressing. Vibrant casual style channel a vibe of relaxed and quiet luxury.

Invited guests such as CG Helen and daughter Marian Ong, Menchu Concepcion, Dellie Yap, Lizette Cojuangco, CG David and doctor Hazel Zuellig, Dely Fernandez, AJ Violago and lovely sisters, Malou and Princess, Beth Agregado, Tina Teehankee, Roselle Lizares, Mme Eunhwa Lee of Korea, Mme Akiko Endo and Yoko Matsuda of Japan and Liza Concepcion Santos, among others, were there to check out the pretty and captivating pieces of ready to wear.

Some of the gentlemen guests bought pieces to share as gifts with their wives and daughters. This was lovingly and admirably displayed by a very caring and thoughtful Charlie Rufino. An unexpected surprise, part of the program, was the giving away of snacks and gift souvenirs from Starbucks.

Lino Italia from Italy is exclusively available at 2nd floor of Rustan’s Makati, Shangri-La Plaza and Alabang.