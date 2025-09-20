SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
SOCIAL SET

Viva Italia

Fresh botanical and pretty floral prints add fun and delight to everyday dressing. Vibrant casual style channel a vibe of relaxed and quiet luxury.
Mme Eunhwa Lee, Fortune Ledesma, Anagine Guevara, Mme Akiko Endo, Japan’s Consul Helen Ong, Irene Wicklein, Mav Rufino and Yoko Matsuda.
Mme Eunhwa Lee, Fortune Ledesma, Anagine Guevara, Mme Akiko Endo, Japan’s Consul Helen Ong, Irene Wicklein, Mav Rufino and Yoko Matsuda.
Published on

Moments of fun, frolic and excitement took place at the recently concluded photo shoot party headed and hosted by Rica de Jesus at Rustan’s 2nd Floor, Makati City.

The unforgettable and unique style-setting gathering featured the latest collection of Lino Italia.

The chic Italian brand presented a variety of linen clothes, dresses, tops and slacks, among others, in a range of designs and eye-catching colors.

Fresh botanical and pretty floral prints add fun and delight to everyday dressing. Vibrant casual style channel a vibe of relaxed and quiet luxury.

Invited guests such as CG Helen and daughter Marian Ong, Menchu Concepcion, Dellie Yap, Lizette Cojuangco, CG David and doctor Hazel Zuellig, Dely Fernandez, AJ Violago and lovely sisters, Malou and Princess, Beth Agregado, Tina Teehankee, Roselle Lizares, Mme Eunhwa Lee of Korea, Mme Akiko Endo and Yoko Matsuda of Japan and Liza Concepcion Santos, among others, were there to check out the pretty and captivating pieces of ready to wear.

Some of the gentlemen guests bought pieces to share as gifts with their wives and daughters. This was lovingly and admirably displayed by a very caring and thoughtful Charlie Rufino. An unexpected surprise, part of the program, was the giving away of snacks and gift souvenirs from Starbucks.

Lino Italia from Italy is exclusively available at 2nd floor of Rustan’s Makati, Shangri-La Plaza and Alabang.

Rhea Castro, Women’s division manager, Rustan’s, Rica de Jesus and Gina Bonoan, head of Merchandising, Rustan’s.
Rhea Castro, Women’s division manager, Rustan’s, Rica de Jesus and Gina Bonoan, head of Merchandising, Rustan’s.
CG David and Dra. Hazel Zuellig.
CG David and Dra. Hazel Zuellig.
Cynthia Menchaca, Lizette Cojuangco and Tokie Tantoco Enriquez.
Cynthia Menchaca, Lizette Cojuangco and Tokie Tantoco Enriquez.
Lina Beyrouthy and Myda Prieto.
Lina Beyrouthy and Myda Prieto.
Rica de Jesus and Beth Anieves.
Rica de Jesus and Beth Anieves.
Carla Ramsey
Carla Ramsey
Marivic Rufino, Irene Wicklein and Fortune Ledesma.
Marivic Rufino, Irene Wicklein and Fortune Ledesma.
Cathy Goquingco, Marian Ong and Regina de Ocampo.
Cathy Goquingco, Marian Ong and Regina de Ocampo.
Rocelle Gonzalez Lizares
Rocelle Gonzalez Lizares
Yoko Matsuda, Japan
Yoko Matsuda, Japan
Anagine Guevara and Dely Fernandez.
Anagine Guevara and Dely Fernandez.
Thelma Francisco and chef Bambi Reyes Javelosa.
Thelma Francisco and chef Bambi Reyes Javelosa.
Mme Eunhwa Lee, Korea and Mme Akiko Endo, Japan.
Mme Eunhwa Lee, Korea and Mme Akiko Endo, Japan.
Consul Helen Ong and Shy Tan.
Consul Helen Ong and Shy Tan.
Malu Violago Tanjutco, AJ and Princess Violago.
Malu Violago Tanjutco, AJ and Princess Violago.
Marivic Vazquez
Marivic Vazquez
Carissa Cruz Evangelista
Carissa Cruz Evangelista
Rustan’s Makati event
Lino Italia collection
Linen fashion party

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph