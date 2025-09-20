Turks claim quarterfinals seat

Unbeaten Turkey stormed back from a set down to beat the Netherlands, 27-29, 25-23, 25-16, 25-19, and secure a seat in the quarterfinal of the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Adis Lagumdzija powered the Turks past the Dutch in the knockout Round of 16 with his precise hitting as he cranked up 25 kills in a 28-point outing for the team’s fourth straight victory.

Turkey, which topped Pool G in the group stage, will face the winner between unscathed world No. 1-ranked Poland and Canada, which are still playing as of press time, in the next round.

Quarterfinal matches begin on Wednesday.

The Turks struggled in the opening frame before regrouping just in time to take the next three sets.

“I mean we made history today by beating the Netherlands and going to the quarterfinals. This was our target of the summer,” Adis Lagumdzija said.

“I mean we were working for four months like every other team, but we were working hard, and hard work pays off.”

Ramazan Efe Mandiraci added 15 markers while Mirza Lagumdzija and Bülbül Bedirhan chipped in 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Turks.

Turkey hosted a block party to frustrate the Dutch attackers, scoring 12 kill blocks while landing eight service winners. The Turks also outgunned the Netherlands, 59-56.

Michiel Ahyi finished with 21 points, with all but one of his points coming from attacks for the Netherlands. Tom Koops scored 13 kills in a 14-point losing effort.

Meanwhile, clashing in the Round of 16 today are defending champion Italy against unblemished Argentina while unscathed Belgium takes on Finland.