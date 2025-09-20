Take a bow, Alas Pilipinas

There’s a special magic when an underdog refuses to lose.

Tagged as a mere token participant because it was the host, Alas Pilipinas marched into the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship with low expectations. They were not expected to win a set, let alone an entire match.

But what was expected to be a time of frustration turned into something special as this underdog squad refused to lose, fighting its foreign guests tooth and nail, winning the hearts of Filipinos who were looking for something to cheer about amid the trillion-peso corruption scandal.

The turning point was their historic victory over 11-time African champion Egypt. It was a match that had Filipinos at the edge of their seats, a rollercoaster of emotions that saw Alas Pilipinas not just compete, but actually dominate in four memorable sets.

Team captain Bryan Bagunas delivered a masterclass performance while Leo Ordiales, Josh Ybañez, Kim Malabunga and Marck Espejo provided crucial support, showcasing a synergy that defied their underdog status. Their triumph wasn’t a fluke; it was a testament to their preparation, their talent, and their unwavering belief in themselves and the system.

The victory over the Egyptians was a strong statement that earned the respect of their opponents and volleyball fans around the world. It was the “World Cup moment” of Philippine volleyball — its counterpart to what Gilas Pilipinas achieved in the FIBA World Championship in Spain in 2014 and the Filipinas in the FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand in 2023.

The heartbreak of their subsequent five-set loss to Iran, a match where they were a mere point away from a historic Round of 16 berth, only served to magnify their grit. The fact that a world-renowned coach like Roberto Piazza felt the need to acknowledge their deserving of a knockout stage slot spoke volumes about their will to win and the quality of their performance.

Individually, the Alas Pilipinas players stood tall among the tournament’s best.

Bagunas ranked third overall in scoring after the pool phase, while Owa Retamar was among the top five playmakers, proving his ability to orchestrate a high-level offense. These were not the statistics of a team that was supposed to be a token participant. These were the numbers of a team that deserved to sit at the table of the best volleyball teams in the world.

Indeed, Alas Pilipinas has done more than just play volleyball — they have sparked a movement.

In a country where men’s volleyball is considered dormant, Alas Pilipinas delivered a performance that ignited a fire in the hearts of millions of Filipinos. They have shown future generations that with hard work, discipline, sacrifice, and a lot of prayers, a team from a country with a limited volleyball history can stand toe-to-toe with the world’s best.

The journey may have ended short after failing to advance to the Round of 16, but their story is far from over. This is not the end; it is just the beginning of something truly great for Philippine volleyball.

The way they performed, Alas Pilipinas should no longer be considered a mere token participant, but one among the giants of the sport.

Take a bow, Alas Pilipinas. You make the country proud.