Subic rallies 200 volunteers for International Coastal Clean-up 2025

SUBIC, Zambales — Over 200 volunteers from local government units, law enforcement, and civic groups combed Subic’s coastline for trash early Saturday, joining global efforts for the International Coastal Clean-up 2025.

Spearheaded by the Subic Municipal Police Station (MPS), the initiative united disaster responders, fisherfolk, firefighters, and barangay leaders in Barangay Calapandayan. Volunteers hauled plastic waste, abandoned fishing nets, and debris from shorelines, spotlighting the town’s push against marine degradation.

“Hindi lang ito para sa kalinisan. Proteksyon din ito sa kabuhayan ng mga umaasa sa dagat, at pagtuturo sa komunidad na maging tagapangalaga ng kalikasan,” Subic MPS Chief Maj. Juan Dela Cruz told the Daily Tribune, emphasizing the clean-up’s role in advancing the province’s ecological and economic goals.

The clean-up saw rare collaboration between the Subic Disaster Risk Reduction Office (MDRRMO), Spartan Knights–Fraternal Order of Eagles, and PNP Maritime Unit. Barangay Captain Ton Bonilla, representing the Spartan Knights, called the turnout “proof that protecting our seas is everyone’s duty.”

Fisherfolk cited plastic pollution’s toll on dwindling catches, while Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) personnel linked cleaner coasts to reduced flood risks during monsoon season. Post-cleanup, the Subic Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) held workshops on waste segregation.

Though organizers did not disclose total trash collected, Bonilla confirmed plans for quarterly clean-ups to sustain momentum. The event aligns with the national “Sa Bagong Pilipinas” agenda, prioritizing environmental resilience.