SM: A Place for All, for Every you

Fandoms and gamers have also found their home at SM. From blockbuster movie premieres to esports tournaments and cosplay conventions, SM brings communities together to celebrate passion and play. Whether it’s cheering for your idols, meeting fellow fans, or competing in gaming arenas, SM provides the stage where excitement and belonging thrive.
At SM Supermalls, everyone belongs. For four decades, SM has evolved with you and for you—creating spaces that embrace every tribe and every story.

For students and barkadas, SM is the after-school hangout where laughter fills the food court and memories are made over milk tea. Families find safe and welcoming spaces where children can play, parents can relax, and milestones are celebrated together. Solo diners discover quiet corners to recharge, while fur parents enjoy strolling with their pets in pet-friendly areas. Even delivery riders — the unsung heroes of everyday convenience — are given comfortable spots while waiting for orders.

Fandoms and gamers have also found their home at SM. From blockbuster movie premieres to esports tournaments and cosplay conventions, SM brings communities together to celebrate passion and play. Whether it’s cheering for your idols, meeting fellow fans, or competing in gaming arenas, SM provides the stage where excitement and belonging thrive.

And when challenges come, SM opens its doors wider. Through Operation Tulong Express (OPTE), malls become sanctuaries during typhoons and floods, proving that SM is more than a mall — it’s a refuge.

With almost a hundred branches nationwide, SM continues to redefine what it means to be a public space. It’s not just where you shop, but where you find comfort, connection, and community. A place that grows with you, supports you, and stands by you through every reason and season.

At SM, there’s a place for every YOU. Because after all these years, SM has got you, has grown with you, and still, always, has everything for you.

So, Ka-Tribu, which tribe do you belong to?

SM and BDO proudly support our unsung heroes—our OFWs—by celebrating their hard work and honoring the love they bring home to their families.
More than just an exhibit, it’s a celebration of Filipino creativity where SM stands united with local artists—believing in their craft and supporting the idea that it’s always okay to celebrate local talent.
Celebrating grace, grit, and young talent! SM Supermalls proudly champions young athletes, honoring their passion and achievements that are truly worth celebrating!.
As the home of the country’s biggest races, SM Supermalls sets the pace with world-class routes, breathtaking views, and year-round training grounds at the SM Active Hub and MOA Sky running path — where every step cel
Family fun unleashed at Cartoonville, Sky Ranch Tagaytay! From giant slides to colorful inflatables, every moment here is pure joy and adventure for kids and kids-at-heart.
At SM, pets are always welcome! With paw parks, pet-friendly dining, and fun events like the SM Summer Pet Olympics, your furbabies can stroll, play, and shine with you..
Celebrate life’s little moments over coffee and laughter at SM Seaside City Cebu’s Sky Park, SM City Baguio’s Sky Garden, or your favorite SM mall hangout spot.
SM Little Stars 2025 lit up MOA Music Hall as young talents shined, with Xian Echo Zamora crowned Grand Winner — showing how SM Supermalls supports little ones’ dreams as they shine into stardom!.
At SM Supermalls, every moment is IG-worthy — from stunning spots and fun activities to Korean BBQ, Spanish tapas, and Italian classics to enjoy with loved ones all year round..
Northern Playcon’ is just one of the many highlights of SM Supermalls’ Tech Fair—transforming SM into the ultimate hub for gamers and tech enthusiasts, where play, passion, and innovation come alive.
