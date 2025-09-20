Shuvee Etrata: Building dreams, one brick at a time

“Gusto ko lang maranasan nila na may sarili silang space.”

For former Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) Celebrity Collab Edition housemate Shuvee Etrata, that dream is finally within reach. In a candid sit-down with award-winning journalist Kara David for the pilot episode of GMA Public Affairs’ newest podcast I-Listen, Shuvee shared one of her biggest milestones yet — buying an 800-square-meter lot in Polomolok, Mindanao, where she plans to build her family’s dream home.

A dream for her siblings

Growing up, Shuvee and her seven siblings shared one small bedroom. The idea of having their own space was unimaginable. Now, she finds joy in asking them simple questions like, “Anong kulay ng kwarto gusto niyo?” For her, it’s not just about walls and rooms—it’s about dignity, comfort, and a long-overdue sense of home.

“Never namin ’yon na-experience. Gusto ko lang maranasan nila na may sarili silang space,” she said, her voice filled with both gratitude and determination. If all goes as planned, the house will rise next year — turning years of sacrifice into a legacy of stability.

Shuvee’s journey to this moment began unexpectedly — with a viral TikTok video that showcased her radiant smile. That clip opened doors to showbiz opportunities, endorsements, and now, her first film project. Yet behind the glitz, she has remained grounded, using her success to give back to the very people who inspired her to push forward — her family.

Stories that matter

Shuvee’s story is the perfect launchpad for I-Listen, a podcast that promises raw and unfiltered conversations with Filipinos whose lives embody resilience and hope. Known for her award-winning documentaries, Kara David now extends her storytelling craft into this intimate space — capturing extraordinary journeys in ways that invite empathy and reflection.

The pilot episode ends with a special surprise for Shuvee, one that leaves listeners wondering — will it bring laughter, or tears?

From rented rooms and borrowed spaces, the Etrata family is finally on the path to a home they can truly call their own. For Shuvee, it’s more than just a house; it’s a symbol of how far they’ve come — and a promise that better days are no longer just a dream.

“Sobrang saya ko na. Sana makumpleto kaagad,” she says. And with her heart set firmly on family, it seems only a matter of time.