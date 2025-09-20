Say 'buon apetito' for Giorgio Armani: Sample the Italian designer’s favorite food at Armani/Ristorante Dubai

Although regarded as among the most influential designers in contemporary fashion, Giorgio Armani had no formal fashion education, and only relied mostly on his extensive hands-on experience as a window dresser and salesperson at the La Rinascente department store and his personal style and taste – to eventually qualify as a designer for Nino Cerutti, and later on, as eponymous founder of his own luxury fashion house.

Armani might have passed away early this month, but his impeccable taste lives on in his lifestyle empire that includes the posh Armani/Ristorante in Dubai.

Uniquely located in Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building and structure made famous as the one Tom Cruise scaled for 2011 film Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, Armani/Ristorante offers a unique and luxurious experience with its spectacular views of the Dubai Fountain and Burj Lake, which sets it apart from other restaurants in the Burj.