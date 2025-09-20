Rice Vanguards rip Patriots by 66

Nueva Ecija displayed its firepower and clobbered Parañaque, 138-72, in the Manny Pacquiao presents Maharlika Pilipinas Baskeetball League 2025 Season at the Orion Sports Complex in Bataan.

All 14 players fielded in by Coach Don Dulay scored as the Rice Vanguards posted their 26th win against two losses and assured themselves of the second spot in the North Division of the 30-team, two-division tournament.

Abra Solid North leads the division and overall standing with a 25-1 slate, while San Juan trails Nueva Ecija at 25-3 in the round-robin elimination phase.

Even if Nueva Ecija yields to Rizal Xentromall and San Juan beats Marikina in their last regular season assignments, the Rice Vanguards would still emerge No. 2 as they bested the Knights, 97-82, in their encounter on 17 May in Palayan City.

John Byron Villarias presided over Nueva Ecija’s onslaught with 23 points, six assists and five rebounds, followed by Robby Celiz with 18 points, six rebounds and two assists, and Jammer Jamito with 23 points and four rebounds.

Other Rice Vanguards who delivered were Jaycee Marcelino with 14 points, three assists and two rebounds, and John Paul Calvo with eight points, 10 rebounds and four steals.

Parañaque slumped to a South Division and league-worst 1-27 record despite Shaquille Alanes’ 28 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Reigning back-to-back titlist Pampanga banked on one scoring spurt bridging the third and fourth quarters to beat Davao Occidental, 86-71, and virtually clinch the No. 4 slot in the North with a 19-8 slate.