Remulla says 2-3 more may testify on flood control projects

The Department of Justice is expecting two to three more witnesses to come forward regarding multi-billion flood control projects in the country. Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said they received feelers from potential witnesses who may appear next week.

New witnesses may emerge

“There are more who sent feelers of their intent. And we will get them one by one, talk to us. We have two to three more next week,” Remulla said.

One potential witness may come from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). This individual has reportedly approached the DOJ and offered to testify in the government’s probe. DOJ officials are said to be interested in the information that may be provided, as the government broadens its campaign to fight corruption in projects funded by public money.

To recall, on Friday contractors Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya and his wife Sarah arrived at the DOJ to apply for protective coverage under the government’s Witness Protection Program (WPP). The DOJ chief said the couple should first return the money they allegedly obtained illegally before they can be considered state witnesses and be given immunity from suit.

“The first principle we would use here is that if they obtained money that they should not have, they should return it to the Republic. That’s always our first condition,” Remulla said earlier. “You don’t walk off laughing at the system because you enriched yourself and got away with the crime. No. Here, you give it back to the state where it rightfully belongs before you could even be considered for immunity.”

A team from the National Bureau of Investigation, with a forensic accountant on board, was organized to trace the money trail of the flood control projects. On the other hand, Curlee arrived at the DOJ shortly after 8:00 AM, while his wife, Sarah, arrived at 10:30 AM.

Justice Assistant Secretary and concurrent spokesperson Atty. Mico Clavano said the department will first verify the “truthfulness, genuineness, authenticity, and completeness” of the Discayas’ affidavits. The DOJ will then assess the risks they face from those involved in the case.