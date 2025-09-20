PRO3 arrests wanted suspects in Bataan, Olongapo for sexual crimes

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) announced the arrest of multiple wanted suspects linked to sexual crimes in Bataan and Olongapo City this week, underscoring intensified operations under the PNP’s anti-criminality agenda.

According to PRO3, joint operatives from Olongapo City Police Station 1 and Bagac Municipal Police arrested Ferdinand, 68, on September 15 in Barangay West Bajac-Bajac, Olongapo. The suspect, listed as Bagac’s No. 2 Most Wanted, faces six counts of lascivious conduct and nine counts of sexual assault under Republic Act 7610, with bail set at ₱1.8 million.

On the same day, PRO3 reported the arrest of Ronie, 48, in Dinalupihan, Bataan, who is wanted for sexual assault under a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court. Authorities confirmed bail was set at ₱200,000.

In a separate operation on September 19, PRO3 reports showed that operatives apprehended Jr., 27, in Olongapo City for multiple non-bailable rape charges. Simultaneously, a suspect identified as Tatay Temio was arrested following allegations of statutory rape involving a 12-year-old victim, with five counts filed under RA 11648.

Brig. Gen. Ponce Rogelio Peñones Jr., PRO3 regional director, credited the arrests to “enhanced police operations” aligned with Acting PNP Chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr.’s directives.

"We are relentless in pursuing those who exploit the vulnerable. These operations reflect our commitment to justice and community safety,” Peñones said in a statement.

All suspects remain in custody pending court proceedings. PRO3 emphasized the arrests are part of broader efforts to combat sexual violence and uphold accountability in Central Luzon.