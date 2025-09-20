Pinoy pop culture homecoming: Sexbomb Girls announce Big Dome concert

The stage is set for a pop culture homecoming as the Sexbomb Girls gear up for their highly anticipated reunion concert on 4 December at the Araneta Coliseum. Known for electrifying performances and catchy hits that defined an era, the group is ready to remind the nation why they remain one of the most unforgettable girl groups in Philippine entertainment history.

Passing the torch

For Rochelle Pangilinan, this comeback is about more than nostalgia — it’s about legacy.

“Sana ‘yung legacy na iniwan ng Sexbomb no’ng 2000, nakasabay namin ang mga Millennials, eh maipasa sa Gen Z hanggang Gen Alpha,” she shared.

From their explosive dance numbers on a noontime variety show to their chart-topping singles, Sexbomb was once every household’s weekend soundtrack. Now, the women who made “Spaghetti Song” a nationwide craze want the next generations to experience that same joy.

Mia Pangyarihan revealed that the concert was a long-standing dream finally taking shape.

“Every Christmas party, lagi namin siya pinag-uusapan… until this year talaga, actually last year, nag-usap na tayo. Sabi niya, ‘Tara na!”

The members often reminisced about their heydays during gatherings, but it was only recently that they decided to make the leap and bring the idea to life.

For Weng Ibarra, the reunion marks both a celebration and a playful reminder of time’s passage.

“Kasi ang tagal na… ang daming pagkakataon na gustong mabuo ito, pero ngayon lang talaga,” she said. With a laugh, she added: “Tumatanda na ako eh. Baka ‘di na ako makapag-split.”

Her words capture the mix of humor, candor, and resilience that fans have always loved about the group.

From “Daisy Siete” to Araneta

Rising from backup dancers to full-fledged stars, the Sexbomb Girls transcended television variety performances. They became recording artists, concert performers, and even led their own hit afternoon drama series, “Daisy Siete.” Decades later, their songs remain karaoke staples, and their dance steps are still recognizable across generations.

The nostalgia surrounding their comeback is not new — back in 2023, six of the members reunited in a Netflix ad, instantly reviving memories with their iconic “Spaghetti Song.” But this December, the reunion takes on a grander, more historic scale.

The concert at the Big Dome is more than a performance — it’s a cultural milestone. It’s a chance for longtime fans to relive their youth and for new audiences to witness firsthand the energy that once dominated Philippine pop culture.

With promises of hit songs, killer dance moves, and stories from their journey, the Sexbomb Girls are proving that their rhythm — and their bond — remains unstoppable.

Mark your calendars. On 4 December, it’s time to shout once again: “Get, Get, Aw!”