Pasig unveils prototype floating park in Barangay San Joaquin

The Pasig City government on Saturday launched a prototype floating park in Barangay San Joaquin.

Mayor Vico Sotto said the initiative aims to provide a new and sustainable open space for all Pasigueños, especially children and senior citizens.

Using a barge, the city government has prototyped the floating parks concept, which could be equipped with a playground, pocket park, garden, multipurpose area, and more.

"This is part of our finalist entry in Bloomberg Mayors Challenge," Sotto said.

Apart from the floating park, the design includes the extension of linear parks that have been cantilevered. It also has a cistern tank underneath to collect rainwater and help prevent flooding in the city.

"Also important is the community consultation conducted by the team with the officials and residents of the barangay, for their inputs and suggestions," Sotto said.

"Thank you to Morning Star for lending their barge, members of PAFMI, Coast Guard, MMDA, and barangays for their assistance," the mayor added.