Palace orders early work suspension Sept. 22 for National Family Week

Malacañang has announced the early suspension of work in government offices under the Executive Branch on Monday, September 22, in observance of the 33rd National Family Week and “Kainang Pamilya Mahalaga” Day.

According to Memorandum Circular (MC) No. 96 issued by Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin on Friday, government offices will close starting 1:00 p.m. to give public servants time to celebrate with their families.

“This Office also encourages all government workers in the Executive Branch to fully support the programs and activities relative to the observance of Family Week, as organized by the National Committee on the Filipino Family,” the memo stated.

The last week of September has been officially recognized as National Family Week under Proclamation No. 60 (s. 1992). Meanwhile, the fourth Monday of September is declared “Kainang Pamilya Mahalaga” Day under Proclamation No. 326 (s. 2012), which emphasizes the importance of families sharing meals together as a symbol of unity and gratitude.

“One of the meaningful traditions of Filipinos is the common family meal where all members of the family are present to signify their unity and thanksgiving for God’s abundant blessings,” the proclamation notes.

While the early dismissal applies to most government offices, agencies involved in essential services, including those handling basic and health services, disaster preparedness and response, and other vital operations, are exempted and are expected to continue rendering necessary services.

Malacañang is also encouraging other branches of government, independent commissions, and even the private sector to observe the shortened workday and take part in the celebration of Filipino families.

“The suspension of work in other branches of government, independent commissions or bodies, and the private sector is also encouraged, so as to afford all Filipino families the full opportunity to celebrate the 33rd National Family Week,” the Palace said.

The celebration of National Family Week aims to “fortify solidarity in the family” and promote nationwide awareness of its importance in national development.

The “Kainang Pamilya Mahalaga” initiative, in particular, seeks to reaffirm the Filipino tradition of shared family meals, seen as vital moments for bonding, understanding, and strengthening the parent-child relationship.

Palace said this annual observance serves as a reminder of the government's commitment to nurturing strong, united, and values-driven Filipino families, considered the foundation of a resilient and compassionate nation.