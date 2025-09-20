Over 500 Central Luzon police deployed to Manila for 21 September rallies

More than 500 police officers from Central Luzon have been deployed to Manila ahead of planned demonstrations marking the 53rd anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law on 21 September, the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) announced Saturday.

The personnel, drawn from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 3 (RMFB3) and provincial units across Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, and Angeles City, will bolster security at protest hotspots, including Mendiola and other rally sites in the capital. Their deployment follows directives from Acting Chief PNP PLTGEN Jose Melencio C. Nartatez to prioritize crowd management and public safety under the PNP’s 7 Focus Agenda.

PRO3 Regional Director PBGEN Ponce Rogelio I. Peñones Jr. confirmed the contingent began moving to Metro Manila on Saturday night to coordinate with the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO). An additional 200 officers remain on standby at the RMFB3 headquarters in Pampanga, with drones, K-9 units, and tactical vehicles prepared for rapid response.

“We are ensuring that both protesters and the general public are safeguarded,” Peñones said, emphasizing that the operation aims to prevent violence while respecting constitutional rights to assembly. "Our personnel are trained to de-escalate tensions and isolate agitators."

While supporting Metro Manila, PRO3 has intensified patrols and border checks across Central Luzon to deter disruptions in the region. Checkpoints near major highways and transportation hubs will screen vehicles for weapons or contraband, Peñones said.

The anniversary, which commemorates the 1972 imposition of Martial Law by Ferdinand Marcos Sr., has historically drawn protests denouncing human rights abuses under the regime.

Activist groups have criticized the heavy police deployment as “intimidation,” but Peñones reiterated PRO3’s neutrality: “We enforce the law without bias. Our duty is peace, not politics.”