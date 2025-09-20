Oro, Balangauan storm into JPGT Bacolod titles

BACOLOD CITY — John Rey Oro rolled to a four-stroke victory despite a shaky finish, carding a two-over 72 to turn a tense duel with Mhark Fernando III into a dominant win in the boys’ 15-18 division of the ICTSI Bacolod Junior PGT Championship here on Saturday.

Displaying deep familiarity with the tricky Bacolod Golf and Country Club layout, Oro broke a front-nine deadlock with Fernando and seized full control with a decisive three-shot swing on the dog-leg par-4 No. 11, where he tapped in for birdie.

Tied with Oro after 36 holes, Fernando faltered at the back nine, starting with a double bogey on the 11th following an errant drive and a poor approach shot. He then dropped two more strokes on the next hole.

From there, Oro took control, coasting to victory despite stumbling with three bogeys over the final four holes.

He closed out the 54-hole tournament with a total score of 218, eight over par.

In the girls’ 15-18 category, Cebu’s Tashanah Balangauan once again showcased her supremacy over Davao’s Precious Zaragosa, completing a 13-shot rout with a 70 for a 212.

Zaragosa, who closed out with a 73, settled for second at 225, while Breanna Rojas placed third with a 253 after a 77.

John Paul Oro, John Rey’s twin, capped his round with a clutch 20-foot birdie on the par-3 18th to card a 75 and edge Fernando for runner-up honors via countback at 222. Fernando closed with a 76 after bogeying the last two holes.

With the win, the Oro twins split top honors in the final two legs of the Visayas-Mindanao series — John Paul having ruled the Negros Occidental leg last Wednesday, where John Rey finished fifth.

“I felt a bit pressured in the last few holes, but I knew I had a big lead, so it was okay,” said John Rey in Filipino, who highlighted his round with a 24-foot birdie putt on No. 5.

“My putting was solid, and my driving and chipping were also on point,” he added.

Despite falling short of the title, Fernando secured a spot in the Elite Junior Finals with 28 points in the final rankings — where only a player’s top three results are counted. He joins Alexis Nailga and Luciano Copok as the Vis-Min representatives in the national finals, set from 30 September to 3 October at The Country Club in Laguna.

The North versus South Finals is a unique Ryder Cup-style competition that pits the best from Luzon against the top performers from the Visayas and Mindanao series.