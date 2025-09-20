NAPOLCOM: No place for corruption in this Commission

The National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) expressed deep concern and disappointment over a recent remark by Senator Raffy Tulfo suggesting that the Commission is “nababayaran.” NAPOLCOM said the statement, made during the Senate hearing on 17 September 2025, is uncalled for and unfairly casts doubt on the integrity of an institution committed to competence, accountability, and integrity.

NAPOLCOM categorically denied any insinuation of corruption or case-fixing within its ranks, saying it has undertaken reforms to strengthen transparency, efficiency, and accountability. Upon assuming office as Vice Chairperson and Executive Officer (VCEO), Commissioner Rafael Vicente R. Calinisan ordered a zero-case backlog of all pending cases by December 2025, with all new cases to be resolved within 60 days from the filing of the complaint. Even before his appointment as VCEO, Calinisan personally spearheaded an entrapment operation at Camp Crame that led to the arrest of a NAPOLCOM employee involved in extortion — proof of the Commission’s resolve to cleanse its ranks.

In connection with the case of a police colonel mentioned during the Senate hearing, Calinisan ordered a motu proprio investigation through the NAPOLCOM Inspection, Monitoring, and Investigation Service (IMIS).

“While we fully respect the crucial oversight role of our legislators, broad and unsubstantiated accusations do not advance good governance. Instead, they erode public trust in an institution tasked with ensuring the discipline, efficiency, and professionalism of the Philippine National Police,” Calinisan emphasized.

“NAPOLCOM reiterates: it is not — and will never be — for sale. Its track record speaks for itself. The Commission has consistently pursued reforms, modernization, and integrity in the fulfillment of its constitutional mandate,” he said. He added that the Commission remains open to constructive dialogue and welcomes genuine oversight, but stands firm against baseless accusations and reaffirms its commitment to dispense justice without fear or favor while safeguarding public trust.