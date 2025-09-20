Masinloc, Oyon Bay marine sanctuary wins big at Para El MAR Awards

The Masinloc and Oyon Bay Protected Landscape and Seascape (MOBPLS) in Zambales clinched first place at the prestigious Para El MAR 2025 Awards held in Iloilo City on September 18, 2025.

According to CENRO-Masinloc Donaver M. Guevarra, MOBPLS is the first and only legislated marine protected area in Central Luzon. He said the recognition reflects the collective efforts of the Protected Area Management Board (PAMB), partner agencies, stakeholders, and local communities in safeguarding the rich marine biodiversity of Masinloc.

MOBPLS topped the Sarangani Bay Protected Seascape, which emerged as the overall champion, and Cuatro Islas Protected Landscape and Seascape, which secured second place.

Para El MAR, which means “For the Sea,” is a national award that recognizes the best-managed marine protected areas in the Philippines.

“MOBPLS’ victory highlights the importance of strong conservation partnerships and shared responsibility in protecting our seas for future generations,” Guevarra said.

Zambales Governor Hermogenes Ebdane Jr. hailed MOBPLS’s win, describing it as a historic event for the town of Masinloc.

"Ang Pamahalaang Panlalawigan ng Zambales ay patuloy na sumusuporta sa hakbang at gawaing makatutulong at magbibigay gabay sa ating mga kababayang paunlarin at alagaan ang likas na yaman ng ating lalawigan," he said.