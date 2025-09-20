Marikina provides support for young entrepreneurs

Marikina City Mayor Marjorie Ann “Maan” Teodoro said they will continue pushing programs for the youth, not only in academics, but also in spaces that will allow them to grow, to innovate, and to lead.

“I’m so happy to be here with you at the Go Negosyo Youthpreneurship Program. Thanks to Go Negosyo for creating this space where young people can dream, learn, and pursue their passion,” Teodoro said during the launch of the Youthpreneur Program at Parang High School, an initiative aimed at shaping youth’s creativity and entrepreneurial skills.

The program aims to teach the youth to think of innovative ideas and turn their talents into opportunities in preparation for being future entrepreneurs and innovators.

“We know that the youth today, the GenZ and Gen Alpha, are full or energy, ideas and bravery.”

“That’s why entrepreneurship is such a perfect path for you: it’s about solving problems, creating opportunities, and making life better for many,” the mayor added.

Teodoro believes that true progress is inclusive and should be led by the youth. “So keep dreaming, keep building, and keep believing in yourselves,” she said.

“With Go Negosyo as our partner and with your passion leading the way, there is no doubt that the future of Marikina and the Philippines is in good hands,” the mayor added.