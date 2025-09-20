SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Mariah Carey stuns in Michael Cinco couture in Brazil

It was a dazzling night of music, fashion, and spectacle as legendary pop icon Mariah Carey graced the stage in a breathtaking Michael Cinco couture gown during her floating concert in the heart of the Amazon rainforest in Brazil.

The gown, custom-made by the Dubai-based Filipino designer, shimmered against the lush backdrop of the rainforest, capturing Carey’s timeless glamour and Cinco’s signature artistry. The performance was not only a musical highlight but also a cultural moment, showcasing Filipino craftsmanship on a global stage.

Cinco expressed gratitude to his creative collaborators, including @stylepr, @antonio_esteban, @inessa_shak, @sayed5inco, @jvvictorino, and @giangerente, along with the entire M5 team, for bringing the vision to life.

For Cinco — whose creations have graced Hollywood stars and royalty — dressing Mariah Carey for such an event marks another proud milestone in his career, underscoring how Filipino artistry continues to shine on the world stage.

