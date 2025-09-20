Marcos unveils discount Beep cards for students

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. gave students a big commuting relief on Saturday with the official launch of the 50 percent discount Beep cards for Metro Manila’s train lines — LRT-1, LRT-2 and MRT-3.

The launch took place at LRT-2 Legarda Station, where the atmosphere turned festive as students lined up to grab the new white Beep cards, specially made to give learners half off on their train fares.

“We all know that students are on a very, very tight budget. That’s why we are very happy to launch this new system to give Beep cards to our students. First of all, we really made sure to speed up the processing,” Marcos said.

Faster, easier process

The President highlighted how much quicker the process has become. Before, students had to wait seven to 10 days for their card. Now, it only takes three minutes, as long as they present proof of enrollment.

“As long as they can show that they’re really students and are attending school, they’ll be taken there, the Beep card will be printed, and they just have to load it,” Marcos explained.

The card costs P30 one-time and can be reloaded at stations or through digital wallets.

Marcos meets the students

Joining Marcos at the launch were DoTr Acting Secretary Giovanni Lopez and LRTA Administrator Hernando Cabrera. The President also took time to chat with students waiting in line and even checked out the card processing area himself.

This new fare discount program follows Marcos’s directive last 19 June granting students half off on train rides. A similar program for senior citizens and PWDs was also rolled out last 16 July, as part of the administration’s push for more inclusive and affordable public transportation.