Marcos spearheads crusade to end graft

Decisive actions to combat corruption amid the public outcry were taken last week, foremost of which was the establishment of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) led by former Supreme Court Justice Andres Reyes Jr. to investigate the anomalous flood control projects.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. also returned P60 billion to PhilHealth to expand healthcare services, addressing the public concerns over the earlier diversion of the funds.

The Association of General and Flag Officers endorsed the President’s anti-corruption efforts, aligning with his call for integrity in governance. Beyond reforms, Marcos uplifted communities by providing homes to displaced settlers in Laguna, financial aid to Tondo fire victims, and land titles to 455 farmers.

Marcos’ vision for a transparent, compassionate “Bagong Pilipinas” includes sustainable projects like solar power plants and rice processing systems, with the aim of promoting progress for all.

15 September

Assembling the ICI

Completing the investigative body tasked with probing the anomalous flood control projects, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced that former Supreme Court Justice Andres Reyes Jr. would head the Independent Commission for Infrastructure.

Reyes, he said, has a track record of honesty and fairness and can “find justice for those who have been victimized.”

The ICI members are former Public Works and Highways Secretary Rogelio Singson and SGV Managing Partner Rossana Fajardo. Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong will serve as special adviser and investigator.

RE powers 158-K household

Aiming for a greener Philippines, Marcos led the energization of Citicore solar power plants in Batangas, capable of powering over 158,000 households.

The Lumbangan and Luntal Power plants will harness 197 megawatts of renewable energy reinforced by a 320 megawatt-hour battery storage system. With this renewable energy source, carbon emissions would be reduced by 265,000 per year, equivalent to getting thousands of cars off the road.

Informal settlers get new home

In San Pablo, Laguna, Marcos led the turnover of new houses to informal settlers who used to live along the railways.

The new homeowners received homes at St. Barts Southville Heights, named after its location in Barangay San Bartolome. Marcos said this was the government’s response to those displaced by the Philippine National Railways’ South Long Haul Project. He hoped that with this new beginning, the residents would build a new community.

‘Tara, Basa!’

The President emphasized the significance of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s program, Tara, Basa! a tutoring program that helps learners improve their reading skills. The program also provides financial support to college students.

The tutoring program hones the skills of college students to become tutors and youth development workers. It also assists parents and guardians through Nanay-Tatay sessions.

In just two years, the program has assisted 348,000 Filipinos.

16 September

Recognizing GOCCs

Mr. Marcos gave recognition to “the very best” of public service: the government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCC).

According to the President, GOCCs have proven that with integrity and diligence, the government can embody the highest standards of efficiency, transparency and responsibility.

He also approved the Compensation and Position Classification System II, allowing an increase in salaries of GOCC employees. The tiered medical allowance for GOCC employees was also approved.

17 September

AFP efforts lauded

Highlighting the advancement of the Armed Forces of the Philippines through trainings and joint and multinational exercises, Mr. Marcos administered the oath to personnel who had received their promotions.

He lauded the AFP’s efforts in improving its readiness, ensuring that the country is well defended. He also called on AFP personnel to remain loyal to the Constitution and to the Filipino people.

“Always act with integrity, uphold the rule of law, defend our democracy,” he said.

18 September

Ensuring zero hunger

The President visited the Walang Gutom Kitchen in Pasay City to check on the program launched by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

He toured the area and witnessed the process by which beneficiaries could access the kitchen’s benefits.

Wearing red caps and aprons bearing the President’s initials — PBBM — Mr. Marcos and the WGK team served rice, meat, noodles, soup, vegetables, and fruits to hundreds of kitchen clients.

Afterwards, Marcos shared the cake given to him by the DSWD in celebration of his 68th birthday. The cake’s design featured Walang Gutom and a graph displaying statistics from the Hunger Tracker.

Tondo fire victims

The President checked on the well-being of the fire victims at Happy Land in Tondo, Manila.

He extended financial aid to around 2,200 families who were displaced by the fire. Beneficiaries received P15,109 from the government through DSWD’s emergency cash transfer to cover expenses for 29 days. Apart from financial assistance, family food packs and hygiene kits were also distributed.

“Even if this happened, please be assured that your government is here, watching over you, supporting you, and we will ensure that we can take care of all your needs,” the President said.

Calamity prep institutionalized

To enhance preparations for calamities, Mr. Marcos signed Republic Act 12287, or the Declaration of State of Imminent Disaster Act.

The law empowers the President, upon the recommendation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), to declare a State of Imminent Disaster in areas forecast to be hit by a severe calamity.

Local chief executives may also issue the declaration within their jurisdictions based on the recommendation of Regional DRRM Councils. The declaration allows government agencies to carry out advanced emergency measures to protect communities before a disaster strikes.

Mentors’ promotions guaranteed

Coinciding with National Teachers Month, President Marcos signed Republic Act 12288, guaranteeing promotions for public school teachers and school leaders, ensuring their professional development and career growth.

Also known as the Career Progression System for Public School Teachers and School Leaders Act, the measure introduces a competency-based promotion system allowing public school teachers in the elementary and secondary levels to advance based on merit and qualifications.

Under the law, the positions from Teacher I to Master Teacher I will serve as the foundation of the expanded career progression system. Advancement within these positions will not follow a strict hierarchy, but rather will depend on a teacher’s qualifications and competence, in line with professional standards.

Experience exchange via forum

The Chief Executive welcomed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) delegation led by Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Experience Exchange, Abdulla Nasser Lootah.

The UAE delegation was in the country for the Government Experience Exchange Forum to share valuable insights in boosting government experiences and practices, making governments future-ready.

19 September

Patents, land titles awarded

President Marcos awarded patents and land titles to 455 farmers in Luzon during the “Handog ng Pangulo: Financial Assistance to Farm Laborers and Distribution of Titles” in San Fernando City, Pampanga.

According to Marcos, these were turned over by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to beneficiaries who came from the Ilocos region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Cordillera Administrative Region and Metro Manila.

Under the program, the DENR grants land ownership rights by issuing patents or titles to public lands for residential or agricultural use to individuals who have occupied and cultivated the lands for many years.

The DENR has turned over deeds of sale to 65 beneficiaries in four barangays in Taguig City.

Meanwhile, the DSWD distributed financial assistance of P10,000 each and family food packs to 2,970 farmer beneficiaries as additional support to their families.

P61.7-M rice system in Pampanga

Aimed at boosting rice production in the country, Marcos inaugurated a Rice Processing System (RPS) II project in Pampanga valued at P61.7 million. This is expected to improve the livelihoods of over 36,000 rice farmers.

The RPS II will enhance the province’s rice processing efficiency and lower farmers’ production cost by at least P2 per kilo and losses by nearly five percent.

The project is implemented under the Rice Competitiveness and Enhancement Fund Mechanization Program by the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PhilMech).

Meeting with AGFO

On Friday, Mr. Marcos met with members of the Association of General and Flag Officers (AGFO) at Malacañang to discuss key military issues.

The President discussed the proposed salary standardization for military and uniformed personnel and the ongoing modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

The group expressed its support for the administration’s anti-corruption initiatives, particularly in flood control.

20 September

P60 billion returned to PhilHealth

Mr. Marcos announced that the national government has returned P60 billion it had taken from PhilHealth. The Department of Finance had earlier transferred the surplus fund from the state insurer to the national government.

“I’m happy to announce that because of what we’re doing... you probably all know about our savings that came from various departments, but mainly from the Department of Public Works and Highways, that 60 billion, we’re going to return to PhilHealth. Not just to lessen our people’s worries but because we’re going to use it, we’ve already got savings, we’re going to use that to expand PhilHealth services,” he said.

Marcos stressed that health is the most essential service that the government can provide.

Stored value cards for students

Fulfilling his promise to alleviate the hardship on students, Mr. Marcos launched the Beep Cards for students, where they get a 50-percent discount on fares.

“We have launched our new system for beep cards. The Beep Card allows students to ride the trains at a 50-percent discount,” he said.

“It is a great help because as we know, students are on a very, very tight budget. So we are delighted to be able to launch this new system,” he added.

Marcos said the government will continue to improve the public transport system for the masses, particularly for sectors that need it most, such as persons with disability, senior citizens and students.