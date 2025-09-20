Makati to Pangasinan hot pursuit

Police arrested a 51-year-old woman tagged as the No. 9 most wanted person in the region during an operation in Pangasinan.

The suspect, known by the alias “Marilou,” was caught in Barangay Anonas, Urdaneta City, in a joint operation by the Southern Police District and CIDG Baguio.

Authorities had monitored her movements in Makati before she fled to Pangasinan.

She was arrested on a warrant issued by Baguio RTC Branch 3 Judge Fernando Vil Pamintuan for robbery with intimidation.

Bail was set at P100,000.

Meanwhile, cops arrested a 38-year-old ambulance driver, the No. 3 most wanted person in Arayat, Pampanga, during a manhunt operation in Muntinlupa City.

The suspect, identified by the alias “Darryl,” was apprehended in the parking lot of a hospital in Barangay Alabang, Filinvest.

He was served a warrant of arrest issued by the Arayat Municipal Trial Court for reckless imprudence resulting in physical injury and damage to property.

He was turned over to the custody of Arayat police for proper disposition.