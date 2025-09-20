Magalong says St. Gerrard’s Baguio contract was legally awarded

BAGUIO CITY — Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong asserted that the awarding of the renovation and parking area project at the Baguio Athletic Bowl to a Discaya-owned construction firm was legal.

This came after a Baguio lawyer and other citizens questioned the status of the project awarded to St. Gerrard Construction Company, reportedly owned by spouses Cezarah “Ate Sarah” and Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya, who are among the subjects of congressional inquiries. The P110 million tennis court and parking area project began construction on 30 October 2022.

The company was given 470 calendar days, or 15 months, to complete the project. However, the project faced delays. After Magalong warned he would recommend the blacklisting of St. Gerrard, the company deployed more manpower to accelerate the work. Baguio residents began using the renovated tennis court and parking area in June this year.

In a 20 September 2025 statement, Magalong confirmed that the contract was awarded legally, saying St. Gerrard Construction was a qualified bidder and submitted the most responsive bid. On 17 September 2025, lawyer Francis Camtugan questioned whether there were violations in the city’s bidding process and how the city government determined the project cost of P110 million. He also asked if the project was overpriced.

Camtugan further asked who vetted the financials and qualifications of the Discayas and identified the architects and engineers involved in the project. He inquired about the city officials who liaise with the Discayas and questioned how Magalong could participate in infrastructure investigations if he or his people might have benefited from alleged kickbacks from the couple.

Magalong said the city’s Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) and other relevant offices followed all legal procedures. He stressed that while the bidding process was proper, the city is holding the company accountable for implementation.

“St. Gerrard is currently addressing 'punchlisting orders' for delays and deficiencies in the project. These issues have led to liquidated damages totaling P4,924,154.43. The company's remaining receivables from the city stand at P26,249,012.35. These figures reflect their accountability, and we will enforce it fully until all obligations are met,” the statement read.

The mayor addressed public insinuations regarding the company’s name, stating, "Insinuations are being made simply because of the company’s controversial name." He defended his record as a public servant, citing his involvement in past probes, including the Mamasapano investigations and the Ninja Cops probe.

Magalong also noted his assistance to the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICAI), a move he said aims to "separating projects done for public service from those exploited for personal gain."

To ensure transparency, he directed all departments to make project documents available to the public. Details of the project have also been posted on the city’s official Facebook page.

"We will not allow lies to overshadow the truth. We stand for accountability and good governance — always," Magalong said.