Krakow tops UK survey as best short vacation destination

In a recent survey, over 1,600 respondents voted Krakow, Poland, as the best destination for a short vacation. UK-based website Which? conducted the survey, which evaluated factors such as food, drinks, accommodations, cultural sights, and attractions. Krakow topped the survey in value for money while also earning glowing reviews from Brits for ease of navigation, overall atmosphere, and diverse historical landmarks.

Home to around 8 million residents, Krakow is often hailed as the cultural center of Poland. As the country’s former capital until 1596, it hosts the Wawel Royal Castle, a bastion of Romanesque and Gothic architecture and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. At the heart of the city lies the Main Market Square, featuring a variety of stalls, street performers, and architecture that perfectly captures the medieval vibe the city is known for. Shoppers can visit Sukiennice, an artisanal market, while outdoor enthusiasts can hike in the nearby Skałki Twardowskiego park. According to Kayak, a travel services aggregator, the average price for accommodations in Krakow is about £86 (approximately Php 6,600) per night, offering affordable rates for a European vacation.

Italian city Venice placed second in the survey. Krakow also beat out notable European cities such as Barcelona, Berlin, and Rome, with respondents praising its attractions, prices, and culture.