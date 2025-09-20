Keeping up with another Beckham

An intimate, three-part series on Netflix about Victoria Beckham is set to premiere on 9 October.

Directed by Nadia Hallgren, the docuseries follows Victoria’s early years and ascent to unheard-of fame with the Spice Girls, her well-publicized romance with football player David Beckham, and her unrelenting efforts to make a name for herself in the competitive world of haute couture.

“I think there’s real strength in vulnerability, and that’s really what this documentary is about — from the Spice Girls, to the highs and the inevitable lows that have shaped me along the way,” Victoria said.

The show, titled Victoria Beckham, showcases insights from fashion experts Tom Ford, Roland Mouret, and Anna Wintour, as well as close friends and family members of Victoria including Eva Longoria and, naturally, her husband, David Beckham.

“I have never forgotten where I came from…. I’m so excited to give people a glimpse behind the scenes of the businesses I’ve been building for the past two decades and celebrate the remarkable people who bring it all to life. I’m endlessly thankful for them and excited for all that’s still to come,” she added.